Adrià Pedrosa: "For me, it's a very special match" The Elche full-back highlights the team's unity and Sarabia's work ahead of the league clash against his former team, RCD Espanyol

Ismael Martinez Elche Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 18:25

El Elche CF continues to prepare for their upcoming match against RCD Espanyol this Saturday at 16:15, part of the tenth round of LaLiga. One of the week's protagonists has been Adrià Pedrosa, with a past at Espanyol, who spoke this Wednesday in the press room at the Martínez Valero.

The Catalan defender acknowledged that this match will have special emotional value: "In the end, that was my home for nine years. For me, it's a very special match because I have affection from many people there, and the only thing we can do is play as well as possible to show them respect."

Pedrosa also praised Eder Sarabia's role in the team's good form: "What he does with formations is not usual. From the first moment, I saw a tremendous connection between the players and his way of playing. That helps me understand the style better and adapt as quickly as possible."

Regarding his personal situation, the full-back emphasized internal competition as one of the keys to the group's growth: "The good thing we have this year is that everyone is very involved. I have come to compete for the position and work to get as many minutes as possible and help the team in whatever I can."

Pedrosa also assessed Elche's collective performance, highlighting the continuity of the project: "Since last year, great work has been done. At first, people might have thought the results were down to luck, but we have shown that is not the case."

Regarding the opponent, Espanyol, the player noted that both teams are in great form: "We are the two surprise teams of the league. They have a more direct style, and we have a more associative one. We must try to take the ball away from them to limit their chances."

The Elche player also downplayed the referee controversy from the last match: "We haven't given it importance. The coach is very heated at the moment, but after a few days, we have already forgotten about it and are focused on Saturday's match."

Finally, he had words of recognition for Manolo González, Espanyol's coach: "I don't know him personally because when I left, he wasn't there yet, but everything I hear is that he is very approachable. He has done an exceptional job of uniting a club that was a bit broken, and little by little, the results are showing."