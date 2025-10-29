Vueling Launches New Route Between Alicante-Elche Airport and Santander The inaugural flight connecting the two cities departed from Costa Blanca on Tuesday afternoon

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 10:21

Vueling has inaugurated its new route between Alicante-Elche Airport and Seve Ballesteros in Santander. The airline took over this route following Ryanair's decision to cancel several connections due to Aena's fees at Spain's regional airports.

A decision that also affected routes to Santiago de Compostela and Tenerife North, both now exclusively operated by Vueling.

The first plane to the Cantabrian capital took off this Tuesday. Flight VY1350 departed Alicante Airport at 18:00, landing in Santander at 19:18, according to airport operator Aena.

The first passengers departing from Alicante to northern Spain enjoyed a sweet table prepared by the Vueling flight crew. This new route will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Regarding other routes announced by Vueling, the Santiago de Compostela route will commence just before Christmas, on December 18, with two weekly frequencies on Thursdays and Sundays. As for

the Tenerife North route, it adds one more flight compared to last season, with daily frequencies.

The airline has made a significant investment in Alicante-Elche Airport for the winter season, basing an additional aircraft at the Alicante terminal. With this aircraft, the company has scheduled over one million seats, a 15% increase compared to the previous low season. Vueling will base up to five aircraft at the airport located in El Altet to fly both domestic routes and international destinations to Brussels, London, Paris, Milan, or Amsterdam, among others.

Record Winter Season

This is a record winter season at Alicante-Elche Airport, where airlines

have scheduled 8.2 million seats from October 26 to March 28, the Alicante terminal has increased its offer by 10.2% compared to the same period last year, according to airport operator Aena.

In total, for these winter months, the Alicante terminal will deploy 181 routes, 12 more than the previous winter, to 118 airports across 29 countries. For the first time, the terminal will have direct connections to so many countries, three more than the last low season. New routes to Central and Eastern Europe, such as Bratislava, Belgrade, or Chisinau (Moldova), have boosted the airport's offer.