The Port of Alicante Repaints Its Old Shipyard Facades White, Transforming the Waterfront Image A decade later, the aesthetic renewal progresses with the building housing the Monastrell restaurant

A few years after the Port of Alicante began a process of aesthetic renewal inspired by Mediterranean light, the transformation continues and is now more visible than ever. The facades of the waterfront buildings are once again dressed in white, a gesture aimed at restoring the traditional chromatic unity of the port and reinforcing a luminous, clean, and open identity to the sea.

The starting point was marked by the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante, whose facade was painted white years ago as part of a strategy to modernise its image. Now, the Port Authority resumes this project and extends the initiative to another of its surrounding buildings, the old shipyard, where the Monastrell restaurant by chef María José San Román is located.

Scaffolding already covers this emblematic facade situated by the sea and just a few steps from the Levante Pier. The Port Authority workers have begun to cover the ochre tone that defined the building's profile for years, and white is progressively taking over.

"Ten years ago, we proposed this aesthetic line when we renovated the restaurant," explained María José San Román to TodoAlicante when asked about the intervention on the exterior of her establishment. The chef points out that the idea also came from architect Javier García-Solera, who was responsible for the rehabilitation of this gastronomic space with privileged views of the Santa Bárbara Castle and the Mediterranean.

This chromatic renewal, carried out by the Port Authority, does not only affect this building. It is an intervention that has also marked the present of the port front in its entirety. The old Sanidad Exterior building, destined to become the Institute of Democratic Memory, has already been rehabilitated and has also adopted this white aesthetic.

The Lonja del Pescado, under municipal management, also boasts a pristine white since its last renovation, contributing to the visual uniformity of the entire space. With this, the promenade and port area consolidate a homogeneous visual language that invites strolling and enjoying the coastal urban landscape.

This project reinforces a growing trend in Alicante, the recovery of elements that bring prominence back to its light, its relationship with the sea, and its Mediterranean architecture. For residents and visitors, the transformation means discovering a more integrated, elegant port that is truer to its territory, serving as an open window to the Mediterranean.