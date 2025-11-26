Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Parkiduo expands its collaborative platform to Madrid, offering new smart and flexible parking solutions. PCUMH

Parkiduo, from PCUMH, arrives in Madrid with its platform for sharing parking spaces

The startup promotes a collaborative solution that reduces costs, improves urban mobility, and optimises space usage

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 11:05

Promoting sustainable mobility and optimising urban space usage are the main objectives with which Parkiduo was founded, a company linked to the Scientific Park of the Miguel Hernández University (PCUMH) in Elche.

After establishing itself in Elche, Alicante, and Valencia, the company has taken a further step in its expansion by enabling its platform for the city of Madrid, where it presents itself as an efficient, flexible, and collaborative parking solution.

Founded in 2023, Parkiduo currently has over 2,500 registered users and nearly fifty agreements for garage space sharing among individuals. Its CEO, Laura Sempere, highlighted that "the main advantage is the convenience of having a parking space near your location at half the rental price. These are very competitive prices compared to other parking options."

The platform's operation is based on a collaborative network that connects people who need a parking space with those who have one and wish to share it in time slots. This way, owners can earn additional income without giving up the usual use of their space, while drivers find parking nearby at a price much lower than traditional rentals.

"It's a win-win system that benefits both parties," added Sempere. The company also offers support throughout the process and manages the rental contract once the agreement is closed.

The platform developed by Parkiduo has received support from BANC and Technetium, among other partners, who have contributed an investment of 45,000 euros. This funding has allowed for the improvement of the application's design, speeding up its operation and enabling its launch in new cities. To consolidate its growth and continue its expansion, the company has recently opened a 300,000-euro investment round.

