Mazón's Resignation Shakes the Popular Party

The resignation of the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, on Monday, and the uncertainty it brings about the future of the Valencian Community in the coming months, has shaken the Popular Party. A traditionally disciplined and presidentialist organisation now finds itself in a state of confusion. The decision by the outgoing head of the Consell has opened a period of uncertainty that only Vox can resolve.

The fact that Mazón has not dissolved Les Corts and called for elections suggests that the Popular Party might continue to lead the Generalitat Valenciana, albeit with a different president. This is where Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the PPCV's secretary-general and mayor of Finestrat, emerges as the favourite candidate.

The new president must be an autonomous deputy, which significantly narrows the possibilities. Vicent Mompó, whose name surfaced after the meeting facilitated by Pérez Llorca with provincial presidents last Friday in Benidorm, does not meet this criterion. Therefore, the PPCV's favourite would have to wait for an early call for regional elections.

However, the Valencian Popular Party's endorsement of him has made the national leadership of the PP view him unfavourably, as they perceive it as an imposition by the regional organisation. For now, he is not an option. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Valencia, María José Català, has always been the preferred choice in Genoa. A young woman with proven experience who could add electoral value to the brand (some polls suggest two more deputies in Les Corts if Català leads the list). She would also break Mazón's leadership period and usher in a new era for the party.

No news on the organisational front Carlos Mazón has resigned as President of the Generalitat but remains an autonomous deputy, retaining his seat and immunity. However, nothing has been said about the organisational aspect. So far, there has been no communication of his resignation as PPCV president nor a call for a Regional Executive Board to explain the current situation of the party. The Popular Party continues with the same leadership, as Genoa has not announced the composition of any management committee. Another reason for concern.

But everything depends on Vox. Català's relations with Abascal's party are complicated in the Valencia City Council. Moreover, she would have to leave Cap i Casal, a symbol of the Popular Party that could be at risk in a 2027 electoral competition against Pilar Bernabé (PSPV) and possibly Mónica Oltra (Compromís). On top of all this, Català does not want to move to the Generalitat at the moment and prefers to stay in the City Hall. But Jorge Azcón felt the same way in Zaragoza and is now President of Aragón.

Furthermore, Vox does not favour the mayor's figure. She could overshadow Vox's candidacy, making her more prominent in the Consell would be counterproductive for Abascal's party. If Vox's 13 deputies had to support her in Les Corts, they would demand a high price.

Amidst this veto exchange, Pérez Llorca has seen his opportunity just two years after entering regional politics. Skilled in negotiation, an expert communicator, and easy to deal with, he would represent continuity in Mazón's government and policies. However, his work as the PPCV's secretary-general has also left a mark on many local groups. Notably, he was responsible for designing municipal candidacies, with numerous changes in municipalities not governed until 2023.

Moreover, the meeting sponsored by the Finestrat native has irked the national leadership. They disliked the approach, so his figure is now on hold in Genoa. But he could be the name Vox approves to allow the PP to continue leading the Generalitat. And that is something to consider.

Because the other option would be to go to regional elections, between March and April. Part of the national leadership would not view this unfavourably, despite the operation's risk. Because they could, and can, as the statutes allow, design a candidacy and electoral lists in their image and likeness. It would be the first step towards yet another renewal of the PPCV.

This would stir up internal conflicts again in an organisation that still has open wounds. And ultimately, it could mean leaving the institutions. With Carlos Mazón's resignation, a problem may have been resolved, but others have emerged that Núñez Feijóo will also have to face.