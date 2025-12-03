Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Los Presupuestos 2026 de Alicante suman diez millones más para Limpieza: «No estamos satisfechos»
María San Gil, director of the CEU-CEFAS Observatory, during her speech at the event dedicated to Gregorio Ordóñez. T.A.

María San Gil Advocates for Gregorio Ordóñez's Memory at CEU in Elche

Director of the CEU-CEFAS Observatory Warns About the Relevance of ETA's Political Project and Calls for Truth-Seeking

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 13:35

Comenta

The University CEU Cardenal Herrera of Elche hosted a new session of the 'CEU with the Victims' series on Wednesday, December 3rd, dedicated to remembering Gregorio Ordóñez, a Popular Party leader assassinated by ETA in 1995. Before the event began, María San Gil, director of the CEU-CEFAS Observatory for Victims of Terrorism, addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of bringing this story to younger generations.

"I find it crucial that young people learn firsthand who Gregorio Ordóñez was," she stated, insisting that "the victims of terrorism are the heroes of our democracy." San Gil lamented that many young people are unaware of this recent part of history and warned that "ETA is not just past, it is present and future, because its political project remains alive." In this regard, she denounced that current formations like Bildu "directly stem from the network of the group," expressing concern over their growing institutional presence in the Basque Country.

During her speech, the former president of the Basque PP took time to reflect on the mistakes made as a society by not clearly delegitimizing, as she explains, ETA's political project: "We have done something very wrong for those who were part of that terrorist history to be considered men of peace today," she noted. Therefore, she advocates for the need to recover the memory of the victims and encourages young people to "seek the truth," even though "it is often very hidden."

The event included the screening of a documentary dedicated to Ordóñez, directed by Basque filmmaker Iñaki Arteta, whom San Gil describes as "another Basque who has dedicated his life to telling the story of the victims." Regarding the audiovisual piece, she recalled that it was made to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the assassination of the Donostia politician and that "only Arteta could do it, with the collaboration of the Community of Madrid."

The documentary traces Ordóñez's career, "a committed, honest, and brave man" whose figure had become a reference in 1990s San Sebastián.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Additionally, San Gil explained that the 1995 polls placed Ordóñez as the favorite candidate for the mayoralty of the Gipuzkoan capital and that this change would have had a decisive political impact: "ETA knew they could not allow Gregorio to become mayor," she stated. "They knew he was an enemy they could only kill from behind."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un hombre mata a puñaladas a su pareja y se ahorca en el balcón en Alicante
  2. 2 La hermana de la mujer asesinada en Alicante descubrió los cadáveres tras un aviso de la guardería donde estaba el bebé de la pareja
  3. 3 Mehdi Puch no jugará con el Hércules hasta enero
  4. 4 Un abogado de Alicante se enfrenta a tres años y medio de cárcel por quedarse con 371.000 euros de 22 empleados despedidos
  5. 5 Cae en Calpe una banda que desvalijaba tiendas usando bolsos modificados para burlar las alarmas
  6. 6 La ola de gripe tensiona los hospitales de Alicante: esperas, escasez de camas y el doble de ingresos diarios
  7. 7 El eterno verano de Alicante, que dura de mayo a noviembre, se traslada a las terrazas
  8. 8 Un joven que lleva 70 días encarcelado alega que la Policía lo confunde con un fugitivo marroquí
  9. 9 Pérez Llorca amplía el Consell hasta once carteras y se queda con la promoción del valenciano
  10. 10 El Ayuntamiento seguirá aplicando la ZAS en el Casco Antiguo este fin de semana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante María San Gil Advocates for Gregorio Ordóñez's Memory at CEU in Elche

María San Gil Advocates for Gregorio Ordóñez&#039;s Memory at CEU in Elche