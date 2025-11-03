Vox Leaves the Future of the Comunitat in Limbo Mazón Informed Abascal of His Resignation Minutes Before the Press Conference

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Monday, 3 November 2025, 14:25 Comenta Share

Uncertainties continue following the announcement of Carlos Mazón's resignation as President of the Generalitat Valenciana. The decision has left Vox with the option to support a new head of the Consell or to push for elections. An uncertainty that the party's leader, Santiago Abascal, chose not to clarify during a much-anticipated press conference on Monday.

The Vox leader explained that they will wait for the PP to "sort themselves out and step back from the brink they've put themselves in" before deciding whether to support a new investiture in Les Corts.

Abascal noted that Carlos Mazón called him minutes before the press conference to inform him of his resignation. The Vox president did not hesitate to criticise Alberto Núñez Feijóo: "They have handed Pedro Sánchez a scapegoat, who was the main person responsible for the tragedy."

El mayor culpable de la tragedia de la DANA se llama Pedro Sánchez.



Cualquier cosa que no sea señalar esa realidad es colaborar con el relato que hace La Moncloa.



Pero algunos no aprenden nunca, ni saben denunciar a los responsables ni tienen coraje para defender a los suyos.… — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) November 1, 2025

The leader accused the Prime Minister of "refusing to ensure aid arrived on time and to build the infrastructure that would have prevented the tragedy," and considered that the Popular Party has given "a lifeline" to the socialists with this resignation.

Vox has also criticised the timing of the decision, stating that the PP "could have made it at any time." "With what is happening in the Supreme Court, with all the political and moral corruption of the PSOE, and for the first time the Attorney General of the State declaring as an accused," Abascal stated.

Additionally, he reproached the lack of communication from the Popular Party with his group: "The PP always acts like this with us, they don't consult us at all; like lentils, if you want them, you take them, and if not, you leave them."

Regarding the future of the Consell, the leader did not want to express his opinion on the most likely option at this time, the Alicante deputy Juanfran Pérez Llorca. The Vox president insisted that the first thing the Popular Party must do is resolve their internal conflict: "Until then, we will not make any assessments. What matters to us is not the candidate, but the ideas," he emphasised.