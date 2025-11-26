UMH Launches Christmas Solidarity Campaign to Collect Essential Goods Containers will be available on all four campuses until December 12 for donations managed by NGOs

UMH sets up collection points across its four campuses to support its Christmas solidarity campaign.

Ismael Martínez Elche Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 14:10

The Vice-Rectorate for Planning and Social Responsibility of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH) has launched its traditional Christmas solidarity campaign, an annual initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable groups through the collection of non-perishable food and essential goods.

This year, the campaign expands its reach by including cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, baby items, and materials for animal care.

Containers will remain in place until December 12 across the four campuses of UMH. Specifically, collection points have been set up in the lobbies of the Altabix building (Elche campus), Francisco Javier Balmis building (Sant Joan d'Alacant campus), Mascarat building (Altea campus), Casa del Paso (Orihuela-Salesas campus), and Tudemir (Orihuela-Desamparados campus).

All donations will be managed by NGOs, which will distribute the goods to those most in need. Through this campaign, the Miguel Hernández University reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and community support during this particularly sensitive time of year.