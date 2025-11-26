Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
UMH sets up collection points across its four campuses to support its Christmas solidarity campaign. UMH

UMH Launches Christmas Solidarity Campaign to Collect Essential Goods

Containers will be available on all four campuses until December 12 for donations managed by NGOs

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 14:10

Comenta

The Vice-Rectorate for Planning and Social Responsibility of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH) has launched its traditional Christmas solidarity campaign, an annual initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable groups through the collection of non-perishable food and essential goods.

This year, the campaign expands its reach by including cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, baby items, and materials for animal care.

Containers will remain in place until December 12 across the four campuses of UMH. Specifically, collection points have been set up in the lobbies of the Altabix building (Elche campus), Francisco Javier Balmis building (Sant Joan d'Alacant campus), Mascarat building (Altea campus), Casa del Paso (Orihuela-Salesas campus), and Tudemir (Orihuela-Desamparados campus).

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

All donations will be managed by NGOs, which will distribute the goods to those most in need. Through this campaign, the Miguel Hernández University reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and community support during this particularly sensitive time of year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere una agente medioambiental tras caer 50 metros durante un descenso de rappel en Alicante
  2. 2 El alemán Blazic refuerza la portería del Hércules hasta 2027
  3. 3 El Millón de Euromillones toca en este municipio de Alicante
  4. 4 Estos son los dos restaurantes de Alicante que conservan sus dos Estrellas Michelin
  5. 5 El Hércules, en manos de la FIFA para dar de alta a Mehdi Puch
  6. 6 Alerta por el descontrol de colonias felinas en un municipio de Alicante: «Genera problemas de convivencia»
  7. 7 La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
  8. 8 Cortes de tráfico y desvíos de autobuses el domingo por la Maratón Internacional Elche-Alicante
  9. 9 Alicante dispara el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque con grandes obras que transformarán las pistas e instalaciones de los barrios
  10. 10 La Aemet reactiva la alerta amarilla en el norte de Alicante: estos son los municipios afectados

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante UMH Launches Christmas Solidarity Campaign to Collect Essential Goods

UMH Launches Christmas Solidarity Campaign to Collect Essential Goods