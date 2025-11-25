Gender Violence Divides Alicante City Council The PP stands alone at the institutional event while the left organises its own commemoration

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 16:00

The Alicante City Council has become a battleground due to the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25th. The PP was left alone at the institutional event held in the Blue Hall of the town hall, while the left organised a counter-event and Vox refused to attend the one promoted by the government team.

Thus, this day, which was meant to advocate for the elimination of gender violence, highlighted the confrontation on this issue, even between the PP and Vox. This division will carry over to the next Plenary on November 27th, where three declarations on this matter will be debated: one from the PP, another from Vox, and a third one agreed upon by the left.

Institutional event by the Government team

The official event in the Blue Hall gathered popular councillors with representatives of social entities and security forces. From the government team, they defended it as a "non-ideological" call.

The mayor, Luis Barcala, has called to "set aside flags and speeches" and defended that the fight against gender violence should be daily and not limited to "banners or easy slogans".

The Councillor for Social Welfare, Begoña León, reiterated the same idea: "It is not an ideological cause, it is a human cause". During the event, recognitions were given to Berta Sevillano Barja, chief inspector of the UFAM of the National Police, and lawyer María José Juan Ros, for their work in defending victims.

Counter-event by the left

Shortly before the institutional event, around 11:30 am, PSOE, Compromís, and EU-Podem, along with UGT, CCOO, and Intersindical, organised an alternative tribute at the doors of the City Hall. They aimed to bring the day to the public space and turn it into an act of mourning and protest.

During the event, the names of women murdered this year were read. Additionally, a red rose was given for each victim, and a moment of remembrance was held against vicarious violence, the murder of minors as a form of punishment towards their mothers.

The PSOE spokesperson, Victoria Melgosa, denounced the "dismantling" of equality policy and accused the PP of "disrespecting Alicante women". From Compromís, Sara Llobell directly referred to "institutional violence" regarding the maternity support office, which she considers "an anti-abortion office". EU councillor Lucia Ibañez recalled the lack of safe spaces for women in the shelter set up during the wind alert for the homeless.

The unions joined the criticism. Yolanda Díez (UGT) expressed being "tired of empty acts" by the government team, and Eva Calleja (CCOO) denounced that gender violence is used as a "bargaining chip" in political negotiations. From Intersindical Valenciana, Maria Tafalla insisted that it is a structural violence that is becoming stronger.

Vox distances itself with its own discourse

In contrast, Vox did not attend the municipal event for the Day against Gender Violence. However, the party has presented its own institutional declaration for the next Plenary. Its spokesperson, Carmen Robledillo, blamed the Spanish Government for the increase in insecurity and criticised laws such as the 'only yes means yes' law.

"Since Pedro Sánchez came to power, sexual assaults with penetration have increased by 275% and sexual crimes by more than 80%, while gender policies have not only failed to curb violence but have exacerbated it," they stated in a communiqué.

Additionally, the party linked immigration and violence, warning about "cultures that consider women inferior". "We are the only party that truly defends women: we defend them from imported violence, the increase in sexual assaults, Islamism that seeks to oppress them, and ideological laws that are erasing women instead of protecting them," they affirmed.

The division shown during 25N on the street will be reflected in the plenary on the 27th, where three different institutional declarations will be debated: one from the PP, another from Vox, and a joint one from PSOE, Compromís, and EU-Podem.