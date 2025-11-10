Frenzy to See Real Madrid in Elche: Club Opens General Sale with Virtual Queues of Over a Thousand Fans High demand congests the online system on the first day of general public sales for the November 23rd match at Martínez Valero

Great anticipation for the Elche–Real Madrid match, with virtual queues and high demand on the first day of ticket sales.

Ismael Martinez Elche Monday, 10 November 2025, 14:00 Comenta Share

Elche CF opened the ticket sales for the general public on Monday for the much-anticipated match against Real Madrid, scheduled for Sunday, November 23rd at 21:00 at Martínez Valero, as part of LaLiga's 13th matchday. LaLiga.

The fans' response was immediate. Since midday, the club's online sales system has been registering (and continues to register) virtual queues exceeding a thousand people, with waits of over ten minutes to access the purchase.

The match against Xabi Alonso's team has generated great excitement in the province of Alicante, aware that it is one of the most attractive fixtures on the calendar to see global stars like Mbappé or Vinicius, with limited tickets after season ticket holders had priority to secure theirs.

The club has reminded that, for now, sales are exclusively online, through the official Elche CF website. Prices range from 295 euros for the Central Covered Tribune to 80 euros for the G4 Ring End, with different tiers according to location and visibility. In the mid-range, Central Covered Preference seats cost 195 euros, while Uncovered Tribune Curve or Uncovered End seats are priced at 110 euros.

The franjiverde fans are thus preparing for a historic home event, with a Martínez Valero stadium that is expected to be fully packed to welcome one of the giants of world football.