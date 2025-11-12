The Top Five News Stories from Wednesday, 12th November in Alicante TodoAlicante Summarises the Day's Events in the Province

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current events this Wednesday, 12th November.

1 Total frenzy to see Argentina train in Elche: 20,000 invitations sold out

Seeing is believing: over 20,000 fans will nearly fill the Martínez Valero stadium this Thursday morning to watch the world champion Argentina team train. This session will be the last before the team heads to Angola for a friendly match on Friday. Click here to read the full story.

2 Crime rises in Alicante: 10,000 more offences and 5,000 more convictions than a decade ago

In the last decade, the province of Alicante has seen a significant rise in crime. In 2024, there were 10,000 more offences and 5,000 more convictions compared to 2014, according to the Central Registry of Convicts as reported by the National Statistics Institute (INE). Click here to read the full story.

3 Almond production rebounds in Alicante, doubling last year's harvest with 16,500 tonnes

Forecasts indicate a significant recovery for this important local nut. In the 2024 season, drought took its toll, resulting in only 8,000 tonnes produced. Click here to read the full story.

4 Sánchez urges Abascal not to ally with the PP and to allow early elections in the Comunitat

The succession of Carlos Mazón at the helm of the Generalitat Valenciana has already reached the national agenda. If the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, thought he had resolved the crisis by appointing Juanfran Pérez Llorca as the candidate for investiture, he was mistaken. Thus, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has elevated the issue to a matter of state from the Congress of Deputies' podium. Click here to read the full story.

5 A network exploiting women sexually, recruited in Colombia, falls in Alicante province

The morning when agents raided several homes in the Alicante towns of Dénia and Els Poblets, the operation had been a year in the making. What began with a young woman's report at Madrid-Barajas airport ended up uncovering an international sexual exploitation network based in the Marina Alta. Click here to read the full story.

