The Top Five News Stories in Alicante This Thursday, 30th October TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have defined the day's events

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 22:05 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the province's current events this Thursday, 30th October.

1 Police investigate an alleged case of bullying involving a 12-year-old at a school in Alicante

The National Police's Juvenile Group (Grume) is investigating an alleged case of bullying at the Agustinos school in Alicante after the mother of a 12-year-old student, diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), filed a complaint about harassment of her son, according to police sources. Click here to read the full story.

2 Mazón, on the funeral, admits "I can't stop thinking about it" and announces "a statement in the coming days"

The President of the Generalitat, before an event on cooperatives, was questioned by the media this Thursday regarding the State funeral held for the victims of the storm. Carlos Mazón expressed himself in a rather vague manner, leaving all options open when asked about the families' reactions to his presence at the funeral and when questioned about his future as head of the Generalitat. Click here to read the full story.

3 Horneo EÓN Alicante dismisses Fernando Latorre as coach

Horneo EÓN Alicante announced this Thursday the dismissal of Fernando Latorre as the team's coach. The club's management made the decision due to the negative trend shown by EÓN at the start of the season, with a record of five defeats and one victory, placing them at the bottom of the ASOBAL league. Click here to read the full story.

4 The Alicante School of Art remains closed and empty of students amid a flea infestation battle

The Alicante School of Art and Design (EASDA) remains closed and devoid of in-person classes, despite the administration's announcement earlier this week that reopening was scheduled for this Thursday following the completion of fumigation due to a flea infestation. Click here to read the full story.

5 Construction will resume at Postiguet to expand the Tram stop in Alicante's Puerta del Mar

The increase in passenger flow on Alicante's Tram line 5 will see construction return to Postiguet beach. This time, following work on the breakwater, machinery will move to the more urban end of the shore to undertake the expansion of the tram stop at Puerta del Mar. Click here to read the full story.

Receive news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, you should search for TodoAlicante in channels. Follow and activate notifications to stay informed about everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the app, you must accept the permission to receive notifications through this channel.

If you have already downloaded the app but are not receiving alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.