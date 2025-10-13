The Five Most Important News Stories from Alicante on Monday, October 13 TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have shaped the day's events

Todo Alicante Alicante Monday, 13 October 2025, 21:56 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the province's current events this Monday, October 13.

1 Barcala announces the future sports city of Hércules on a 120,000 m2 plot in Albufereta

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, announced on Monday, during the debate on the state of the city, that the City Council is in "very advanced talks" for the construction of the first sports city of Hércules, a historic aspiration of the centenary club. Barcala described Hércules as "the most representative and well-known club" in Alicante and explained the following details of the project: "The sports city will be located on a 120,000 square metre plot in Albufereta, near the Club Atlético Montemar, and will feature a stadium for 3,000 spectators, as well as several fields, an indoor pool, and a gym." Click here to read the full story.

2 Alicante to pedestrianise San Vicente Street to create a major cultural axis from the Bullring to Las Cigarreras

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, announced during the Debate on the State of the City the launch of a new pedestrian axis in the centre. San Vicente Street will bid farewell to traffic in the coming months with the aim of restoring its commercial splendour and continuing the pedestrian connection that links the Central Market with the Esplanade via Constitution Avenue. With this project, it will be possible to walk to the Bullring. "The pedestrianisation will allow the commercial splendour it had years ago to be restored," the mayor emphasised. Click here to read the full story.

3 Illegal residential complex dismantled in an Alicante municipality: 60 mobile homes on non-developable and flood-prone land

The Civil Guard has dismantled a residential complex located on non-developable and flood-prone land in a municipality of Vega Baja del Segura, where "serious urban planning, environmental, and safety violations" have been found. The Armed Institute has filed charges against the landowners, managers, landlords, and owners of the mobile homes. In total, there are about twenty individuals under investigation, who have been charged with a crime against land use and urban planning, and two of them have been additionally charged with a crime against natural resources and the environment for their involvement in contaminant dumping, according to the Alicante Command. Click here to read the full story.

4 Pyramid scheme recruiter for a criminal group arrested in La Nucía

The National Police have arrested in La Nucía the alleged recruiter of a criminal group specialised in pyramid schemes that has left at least fifty victims across the country, according to police sources. The detainee, aged 44, is accused of fraud, money laundering, document forgery, and membership in a criminal organisation. Click here to read the full story.

5 Alicante neighbourhoods prepare for three days of power cuts: affected hours and streets

The city of Alicante is preparing for another week of power cuts. This time, the supply interruptions will last for three days across four neighbourhoods, from Tuesday to Thursday. The electricity company Iberdrola has reported that these power cuts, some lasting up to six hours, in Alicante are due to maintenance and improvement works on the network. Click here to read the full story.

Receive news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, you should search for TodoAlicante channels. Click follow and activate notifications to stay updated on everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the app, you must accept the permission to receive notifications through this channel.

If you have already downloaded the app but are not receiving alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.

On Android, go to Settings >> Notifications. Locate the TODOAlicante app and enable notifications.

On iOS (iPhone), go to Settings >> Notifications. Locate the TODOAlicante app and enable the 'Allow notifications' option.