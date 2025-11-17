Family Business of Vito Quiles' Mother Vandalised Following Controversial Mention by Pablo Iglesias The facade has been defaced with an offensive graffiti after the former Deputy Prime Minister publicly mentioned the company's name.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 17 November 2025, 18:56

Vito Quiles has reported an act of vandalism against his mother's family business in Elche, where the facade was defaced with offensive graffiti reading "Vito Quiles son of a bitch".

The Elche native made the situation public through his social media, linking the attack to a recent mention by Pablo Iglesias about the family business on one of his shows.

My mother's family business in Elche was vandalised after Pablo Iglesias publicly pointed it out.



These people are the ones who then call us “Nazis”. You will pay for what you do, rat. pic.twitter.com/Nko9bXARyr Vito Quiles (@vitoquiles) November 17, 2025

According to Vito Quiles, the graffiti appeared on the exterior of the premises belonging to the company founded by his maternal grandfather, historically dedicated to the footwear sector. This factory in Elche is currently managed by his mother and sisters.

Vito Quiles believes that the public mention by the former Deputy Prime Minister, who highlighted the family's activity and history, might have triggered the aggression, although there is no official confirmation about the perpetrators or their motives yet.

The Elche native has described the attack as a "harassment campaign" and directly blamed Iglesias, accusing him of provoking a hostile environment.

"These people are the ones who then call us Nazis," he stated on his social media, accompanying his message with a photograph of the graffiti. He also mentioned that he will take appropriate measures to clarify what happened.