Elche to Celebrate 47th Anniversary of the Constitution with Institutional Event at the Gran Teatro The City Council will award the Silver Medal of the Bimil·lenari to seven entities and personalities for their social, educational, cultural, and sporting contributions.

Ismael Martínez Elche Thursday, 27 November 2025, 14:45 Comenta Share

Elche City Council will commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution's ratification in a referendum on December 6th with an institutional event at 11:00 am at the Gran Teatro. During the ceremony, the Council will honour individuals, entities, and institutions that have made significant contributions to the Elche community, its culture, democratic progress, or collective well-being.

The mayor, Pablo Ruz, announced that the Local Government Board has approved the awarding of the Silver Medal of the Bimil·lenari of the City to seven distinguished recipients. Among them is the CIEN Foundation (Centre for Research on Neurological Diseases), a national and international reference in the study of neurological pathologies, which maintains advanced research lines on Alzheimer's. Ruz highlighted that the Foundation "was the entity that promoted the national meeting on Neurodegenerative Diseases held in Elche last September."

In the field of Culture, the Royal Order of the Lady of Elche will receive this distinction, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the sculpture's first visit to the city in 1965. According to the mayor, this recognition "consolidates the institution for its work in preserving Elche's identity and promoting our history and traditions."

The CEU-Cardenal Herrera University will also be honoured for its thirty years of establishment in Elche and its consolidation as a higher education centre with over 2,000 students (700 of them international) and three buildings dedicated to academic activities. Ruz emphasized that "thanks to its investment and commitment, the city is experiencing a particularly significant moment in university matters," and he recalled the upcoming inauguration of the new academic space in the former Capitolio.

The institutional event will also recognize the staff of the Municipal Nursery Schools (Don Julio, Don Crispín, Don Honorio, Els Xiquets, and Rosa Fernández) for their dedication to thousands of children since 1979, offering a quality service based on values, educational innovation, and personalized attention to early childhood. "It is a way to acknowledge those who are and those who were," the mayor noted.

The Association of Large Families of Elche (ASAFAN) will be another distinguished entity for its daily support to families, its administrative and social support work, the organization of training and coexistence days, and its close collaboration with the City Council. Ruz stated that "it is fair to recognize the social importance of ASAFAN, aimed at improving the quality of life of people and families."

In the sports field, the recognition will go to Joaquín Rocamora, coach of the Atticgo Elche women's handball team, the architect of the team's transformation and achievements such as the Queen's Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, and the EHF Cup. "He is one of the responsible for the successes of these warriors who have carried the name of Elche around the world," Ruz affirmed.

Finally, Francisco González Maciá, co-director of the Chair of Disability and Employability of the UMH–TEMPE–APSA, will also be distinguished for his career in favour of inclusion, employment, and culture. The mayor described him as "a good man, who works for disability and has allowed many people to have hope," highlighting his support for solidarity initiatives with entities such as the Conciénciate Foundation, Elche Acoge, the Association of Art Culture and Leisure, or the San José Asylum.