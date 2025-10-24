Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Interior of the Garrigós Wells. SHOOTORI

A Cultural Fusion at the Garrigós Wells in Alicante: Concert, Performance Reading, Exhibition, and Dialogue

Bolivian artist Connie Rico participates in the second installment of the 'Like Water' series with a proposal that encompasses all forms of art

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 24 October 2025, 10:55

The Alicante Water Museum, set within the Garrigós Wells, will be filled with culture this Sunday, October 26th, at noon with a grand artistic fusion. Bolivian artist Connie Rico will present a comprehensive performance in the second installment of the 'Like Water' series, covering all artistic disciplines.

'Alejandra's Letter' is the artist's proposal, which "aims to move and open minds, inviting reflection on socially significant issues," with free entry until the cisterns' capacity is reached.

The performance will be preceded by a dialogue between Connie Rico and artist Esther Abellán. Thus begins 'The Letter of', a series of intimate performances that highlight women who have suffered various forms of violence.

Following the emotional stories of Conrada, Constanza, and Lola, it will be Alejandra's turn, who will share her pain from sexual violence and her journey of reconstruction, empowerment, and rebirth.

This spectacle combines concert, performative reading, and a dialogue space, where music and words will unite to create a safe environment where the audience can connect with the shared experiences.

After the performance, there will be a guided conversation to encourage collective reflection and mutual recognition. "Listening to each other and knowing we are not alone is the most powerful way to heal," acknowledges Connie Rico.

Photographic Exhibition

The performance will also feature the presentation of a selection of Connie Rico's photographic work. In the exhibition, the nude interacts with the landscape, creating a visual poetry that presents the body as a work of art and a testament to beauty, free from erotic or sexual connotations.

The exhibition will be integrated into the performance journey and will reinforce the message of vulnerability, strength, and healing that permeates the Bolivian artist's project.

