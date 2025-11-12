Austrian Airlines returns to Alicante-Elche airport after two decades with a new route to Central Europe The Lufthansa Group airline will operate two weekly flights to its flagship country

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 07:30 Comenta Share

Alicante-Elche airport continues to add new routes for the upcoming summer, focusing on Central Europe as its major expansion market. Following Ryanair's announcement of its connections to the German cities of Saarbrücken and Friedrichshafen, Swiss Airlines has also expanded its operations portfolio by connecting with Geneva, a destination previously served only by EasyJet in summer.

Bratislava has been another major addition to the airport. A route that Ryanair has already started operating and Wizz Air will soon follow suit. With eyes set on Central and Eastern Europe, airlines continue to add new connections for the upcoming summer, and this time it's Austrian Airlines' turn.

The Lufthansa Group airline has not operated in Alicante for over two decades, unlike other group members such as Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, or Swiss Airlines. Thus, Austrian Airlines returns to the Alicante terminal next high season with flights to Vienna, the capital of Austria.

The Austrian market is booming at Alicante-Elche airport. Last high season, Ryanair launched its routes to Salzburg and Linz. These routes have performed excellently and have been extended for this winter season as well.

According to data from airport operator Aena, between January and September 2025, 113,185 passengers were transported from this Central European market, a 51% increase compared to the same period last year. Of all these, more than half travel to or from Vienna airport.

Vienna, one of Europe's great capitals, was only connected by Ryanair with five weekly frequencies, and now it will also be served by Austrian Airlines, which will fly twice a week to the grand capital of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire, known for its palaces and stately squares.

The new route will commence with the start of the high season on Wednesday, March 29. Thus, on Wednesdays, the airline will fly from Alicante at 10:50 am and land in Vienna at 1:40 pm, while on Fridays, it will depart at 11:20 am to reach the Austrian capital at 2:10 pm. The reverse schedules will also be in the morning, departing Austria at 7:10 am and arriving in Alicante at 10:00 am, while on Friday, it will leave 30 minutes later to arrive shortly after 10:30 am.

A Commitment to Spain

The commitment to Alicante is part of Austrian Airlines' expansion plan in Spain. In a recently issued statement regarding the winter schedule, the airline acknowledged a "strong focus on the Spanish market." Thus, the airline admits that Spain "is one of the main choices for Austrians during their off-season travels." For this reason, the company has added five extra flights in Malaga, three in Barcelona, four return flights from Valencia, and 12 additional flights in Mallorca. A commitment that will be joined in summer by the connection with Alicante.