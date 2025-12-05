Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente PLD Space puja por una parcela de 500.000 m2 en Elche por 2,3 millones de euros para construir una gran nave industrial
Santa Bárbara Castle. AM

Alicante rules out cable car to Santa Bárbara Castle and focuses investment on the fortress's largest historical renovation

Cutanda emphasises that the project is not on the local government's agenda, which prioritises works on the most visited monument in the region

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Friday, 5 December 2025, 13:55

Comenta

The idea of a cable car to Santa Bárbara Castle resurfaces, but only to be refuted. The municipal spokesperson, Cristina Cutanda, confirmed this Friday that the City Council dismissed that possibility "a long time ago" and that the municipal executive is focusing all its efforts on the fortress's largest historical investment.

"That is an idea, like many others that have been considered by the City Council, but it was discarded a long time ago and at no point has this government team considered it," added the councillor for Festivals and Public Space Occupation.

Cutanda highlighted that, regarding Santa Bárbara Castle and its surroundings, the Council "remains focused on improvement and renovation actions for the most visited monument in the Valencian Community, representing the largest investment in the history of the fortress that crowns the Benacantil."

In this vein, the spokesperson recalled the emergency and safety works currently being carried out on the northeast slope of Mount Benacantil due to the risk of landslides, with a budget of 1.5 million euros, which are added to another three million in actions being undertaken in various conservation and visitor experience improvement projects, such as the restoration of the Santa Ana bastion and the upcoming transformation of the old forest engineer's house into a Visitor Interpretation Centre, among others.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cierran este emblemático templo-santuario de Alicante tras detectar graves grietas en una de sus torres
  2. 2 El puerto de Alicante se transforma en la ciudad de la Navidad: pista de patinaje sostenible, atracciones virtuales y food trucks
  3. 3 Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta por viento de más de 70 kilómetros por hora
  4. 4 Casi 400 afectados por una estafa masiva de una clínica estética de Elche mediante la venta de falsos bonos de tratamientos
  5. 5 Asalta un piso de Alicante quemado tras un incendio mientras la propietaria sigue ingresada en el hospital
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 4 de diciembre en Alicante
  7. 7 Miguel de las Cuevas da el salto a los banquillos
  8. 8 Familiares y amigos de Oriana claman justicia en el minuto de silencio celebrado en el Ayuntamiento de Alicante
  9. 9 Beto lo tiene claro: «Galvañ y diez más»
  10. 10 Desarticulan una trama que introducía migrantes irregulares en España y los explotaba en fincas agrícolas de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante rules out cable car to Santa Bárbara Castle and focuses investment on the fortress's largest historical renovation

Alicante rules out cable car to Santa Bárbara Castle and focuses investment on the fortress&#039;s largest historical renovation