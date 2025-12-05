Alicante rules out cable car to Santa Bárbara Castle and focuses investment on the fortress's largest historical renovation Cutanda emphasises that the project is not on the local government's agenda, which prioritises works on the most visited monument in the region

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Friday, 5 December 2025, 13:55

The idea of a cable car to Santa Bárbara Castle resurfaces, but only to be refuted. The municipal spokesperson, Cristina Cutanda, confirmed this Friday that the City Council dismissed that possibility "a long time ago" and that the municipal executive is focusing all its efforts on the fortress's largest historical investment.

"That is an idea, like many others that have been considered by the City Council, but it was discarded a long time ago and at no point has this government team considered it," added the councillor for Festivals and Public Space Occupation.

Cutanda highlighted that, regarding Santa Bárbara Castle and its surroundings, the Council "remains focused on improvement and renovation actions for the most visited monument in the Valencian Community, representing the largest investment in the history of the fortress that crowns the Benacantil."

In this vein, the spokesperson recalled the emergency and safety works currently being carried out on the northeast slope of Mount Benacantil due to the risk of landslides, with a budget of 1.5 million euros, which are added to another three million in actions being undertaken in various conservation and visitor experience improvement projects, such as the restoration of the Santa Ana bastion and the upcoming transformation of the old forest engineer's house into a Visitor Interpretation Centre, among others.