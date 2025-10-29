Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Main facade and entrance to Alicante's Principal Theatre. SHOOTORI

Alicante's Principal Theatre Prepares for Major Renovation with Seat Replacement as Priority

The refurbishment will include improvements to the seating area, facade restoration, and a comprehensive update of the stage space.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 17:31

The refurbishment of the Alicante's Principal Theatre is finally on the horizon after eight years of waiting. The most significant renovation in decades is set to begin following the evaluation of proposals for drafting the Master Plan.

The Contracting Committee of Alicante City Council has reviewed the submissions from all participating companies, totalling eight, and has selected the joint venture of Galiano Garrigós Arquitectos and Consultoría Ypido as the project contractor.

This document, to be drafted within six months following the Government Board's award, will serve as a roadmap for the conservation, restoration, and modernisation of the historic building. Its content will outline the main strategies for the recovery of Alicante's Principal Theatre and the steps to be taken during future works.

In preparing the Master Plan, which includes the rehabilitation and restoration project, the awarded joint venture will thoroughly analyse the damages and defects of the building's envelope adjacent to public roads and areas.

Side facade of the Principal Theatre, facing Castaños. SHOOTORI

In this regard, the Master Plan will include a thorough analysis of the current state of the building, identifying pathologies and structural risks, as well as planning necessary interventions in the short, medium, and long term.

Among the priority actions, the plan also includes the renovation of the seating area, considered one of the most urgent measures to improve audience comfort. The technical and functional update of the main hall will also be addressed, adapting it to new stage requirements without altering the building's heritage values.

The Councillor for Culture, Nayma Beldjilali, explained that "within the Master Plan, the first actions to be executed are the seating area and facade restoration, considered the most urgent measures."

The awarding and subsequent drafting of this Master Plan marks the starting point of a long-awaited transformation, which will restore the splendour of a building inaugurated in 1847 and considered a jewel of Alicante's architectural heritage.

