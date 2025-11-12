Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rector Juan José Ruiz and President José Juan Reus during the signing of the collaboration agreement. UMH

UMH and Alicante Designation of Origin Foster Joint Educational and Cultural Projects

The agreement will promote training, research, and institutional collaboration between the university and the Alicante wine sector

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 12:55

Comenta

Rector of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH), Juan José Ruiz, and the President of the Regulatory Council of the Protected Designation of Origin of Alicante (CDROP), José Juan Reus, signed a framework collaboration agreement on Wednesday to develop joint educational and cultural programs.

The agreement includes cooperation in training projects for staff, mutual advice, and the organization of activities related to the social promotion of education, culture, research, and technological development. Additionally, it foresees the exchange of students, teachers, researchers, and administrative staff through educational cooperation programs.

On behalf of UMH, the coordination and monitoring of the agreement will be managed by Professor and Director of the Master's in Viticulture and Oenology, David Bernardo López Lluch, while CDROP will be represented by its President, José Juan Reus.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

With this agreement, both institutions strengthen their commitment to knowledge transfer and the promotion of the Alicante wine sector through education and innovation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en Elche: fecha y horario
  2. 2 Todos los detalles de la Navidad en Alicante: encendido de luces e inauguración del Belén gigante
  3. 3 Alicante activa la construcción de 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en tres barrios
  4. 4 Un accidente de tráfico provoca retenciones de hasta cuatro kilómetros en la A-70 entre Elche y Alicante
  5. 5 Cuándo y dónde ver a la Argentina de Messi durante su estancia en Alicante
  6. 6 La Navidad en Alicante estrenará campamento real mientras el Belén gigante busca nuevo hogar
  7. 7 El Ayuntamiento habilitará más de 60 plazas de aparcamiento gratuito en un barrio de Alicante
  8. 8 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para más obras: toldos en el centro, nuevos museos y peatonalización de calles
  9. 9 Vueling lanza una campaña de descuentos con billetes a partir de 11 euros desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  10. 10 Desmantelan un laboratorio clandestino en Sax donde una red colombiana extraía cocaína importada en pulpa de fruta

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante UMH and Alicante Designation of Origin Foster Joint Educational and Cultural Projects

UMH and Alicante Designation of Origin Foster Joint Educational and Cultural Projects