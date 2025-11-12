UMH and Alicante Designation of Origin Foster Joint Educational and Cultural Projects The agreement will promote training, research, and institutional collaboration between the university and the Alicante wine sector

Rector Juan José Ruiz and President José Juan Reus during the signing of the collaboration agreement.

Rector of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH), Juan José Ruiz, and the President of the Regulatory Council of the Protected Designation of Origin of Alicante (CDROP), José Juan Reus, signed a framework collaboration agreement on Wednesday to develop joint educational and cultural programs.

The agreement includes cooperation in training projects for staff, mutual advice, and the organization of activities related to the social promotion of education, culture, research, and technological development. Additionally, it foresees the exchange of students, teachers, researchers, and administrative staff through educational cooperation programs.

On behalf of UMH, the coordination and monitoring of the agreement will be managed by Professor and Director of the Master's in Viticulture and Oenology, David Bernardo López Lluch, while CDROP will be represented by its President, José Juan Reus.

With this agreement, both institutions strengthen their commitment to knowledge transfer and the promotion of the Alicante wine sector through education and innovation.