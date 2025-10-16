Alicante's Bullring Transforms into a Bavarian Tent for Oktoberfest The city will host a two-week beer festival featuring tastings, German food, music, and a stein-lifting contest.

Alicante's bullring is set to become the Mediterranean epicenter of the Oktoberfest Paulaner. For two weeks, the arena will transform into a vast Bavarian tent spanning five thousand square meters to celebrate the beer festival.

The doors of this grand tent will open from October 24 to November 9, aiming to serve over 75,000 liters of beer to attendees. Beyond the steins, the event will feature authentic German cuisine.

Thus, Alicante's transformation into the Munich festival aims to offer a unique experience of tradition, music, and fun through taste. Alongside Paulaner beer taps, there will be food trucks offering a variety of dishes.

Ampliar Oktoberfest beer stein. TA

Inside the grand Bavarian tent set up in Alicante's bullring, some of Germany's most iconic recipes will be cooked, including freshly baked pretzels, bockwurst and bratwurst sausages, Bavarian-style pork knuckle, potatoes, and the traditional apfelstrudel cake. Additionally, there will be burgers, chicken wings, and desserts.

Entry to the venue will be free, with opening hours from Monday to Friday from 6 PM to 1 AM, and weekends from 12 PM to 1 AM.

The beer barrel ritual

Alicante's Oktoberfest at the bullring aims to be a grand tribute to beer. Waiters will be dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes and will serve three sizes of steins: half, one, and two liters. There will also be alcohol-free or gluten-free beer options.

The grand Bavarian tent will kick off on October 24 at 7 PM with the traditional opening of the first beer barrel with the shout of 'O'Zapft is!' ('It's tapped!'), filling the first one-liter stein. This ritual will mark the start of the Oktoberfest in Alicante.

Music and stein-lifting contest

During the Oktoberfest celebration, Alicante's bullring will swap sand for grass, with long tables, benches, and ambient lighting to recreate the Munich tent atmosphere.

These two weeks of beer festivities in Alicante will feature various games and activities to entertain the public and enliven the event. Among them, the popular stein-lifting contest will test participants' strength and endurance.

Additionally, a DJ will animate each day with live sessions, offering a varied mix of music. There will also be performances to complete the Oktoberfest experience in Alicante.