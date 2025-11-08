Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dr Aldo during a training session. Shootori

Dr Aldo, the Alicante Architect of Champions

Passionate about his hometown, his system has led figures in football, boxing, and mixed martial arts to surpass their own limits

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Saturday, 8 November 2025, 06:45

Comenta

With an enviable academic career, a method obsessed with measurement, and the habit of turning intuitions into protocols, Aldo Martínez—professionally known as Dr Aldo—has transitioned from training firefighters and police officers to designing routines that support world titles. From Alicante, he signs off on successes, including the Alicantinos Award 2025, which this newspaper will award him on November 19.

In the modern narrative of elite sports, the epic of the knockout punch or the sweat that calls for headlines often prevails. But behind many victories lies an unseen architecture: programming, load control, recovery, data, and repetition. This design is often signed by Aldo Martínez.

Born and educated in Alicante, with two doctorates and an academic trajectory unusual among high-performance trainers, Martínez has become a key figure in the rise of athletes like Ilia Topuria, UFC champion. His list of protégés also includes diverse names such as World Cup-winning footballer Raúl Albiol and Olympic boxer José Quiles, making him a cross-disciplinary reference in performance in Spain.

More about Dr Aldo

Cayetano Rivera to bid farewell to Alicante at the Hogueras Fair: "I love the city"

Cayetano Rivera to bid farewell to Alicante at the Hogueras Fair: "I love the city"

An Alicante native, key to Ilia Topuria's spectacular physical form

An Alicante native, key to Ilia Topuria's spectacular physical form

Cayetano Rivera prepares the bullfighting season with Ilia Topuria's trainer

Cayetano Rivera prepares the bullfighting season with Ilia Topuria's trainer

This is how Topuria's extreme weight cut is done: eight kilos in a week

This is how Topuria's extreme weight cut is done: eight kilos in a week

Aldo's professional story is that of a technician who carries science under his arm. A degree in Physical Education, Psychopedagogy, a degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, and two cum laude doctorates—one in Sports Sciences and another in Health Sciences—form the backbone of his authority. This foundation allowed him to leap from preparing civil service candidates, firefighters, and police officers to designing plans for elite athletes with the same logic: measure, control, and adapt.

This training translates into a maxim he repeats and applies: "I train people, not bodies." It's a short phrase that contains an ethic; each individual requires their own map of loads, tolerances, and recovery strategies. In a sport like MMA, where the margin between being fit and being fresh for fight night can be minimal, this personalization makes the difference.

More training photos. Shootori
Imagen principal - More training photos.
Imagen secundaria 1 - More training photos.
Imagen secundaria 2 - More training photos.

His laboratory is not just material. Cryotherapy chambers, devices to measure neuromuscular load, and video analysis systems coexist with an intangible but decisive part: education and mental training. For Aldo Martínez, performance cannot be sustained without sleep hygiene, habits, and mental strategy. He dedicates time to teaching athletes to understand their bodies, manage fear and expectations, and periodize motivation.

This combination—applied technology plus athlete education—is one of the hallmarks of his work. He doesn't offer shortcuts; he proposes processes. And, above all, he leaves tools in the hands of the athlete to continue functioning when the trainer is not present.

Author and disseminator

The vocation to systematize his method has found an editorial outlet. In 2024, he published 'Optimize Yourself. The only impossible thing is what you don't try', a text that captures part of his experience and practical approach. The book condenses principles of training, recovery, and mindset, a piece that helped popularize his discourse outside the gym.

But there's more. Dr Aldo is preparing a second book, this time with a clearly practical focus oriented towards training. This new release, the title of which he cannot yet reveal, confirms his intention not to limit himself to intervening in the performance of a few but to leave procedures that can be replicated and adapted by other professionals.

Alicante, starting point

That his base is in Alicante is not an ornamental anecdote: it functions as a hallmark. In a scene where the concentration of resources is usually located in major capitals, Aldo's case turns a province in the Levant into a center of thought applied to sport, without neglecting to travel across the peninsula.

Keeping the base in his hometown, which he loves so much, reinforces the idea that excellence does not need to move far to develop; it can germinate and project from outside the usual circuits.

Moreover, his career has a mirror effect. Young Alicante trainers see in him a possible path, not an unattainable example. The province, therefore, gains in symbolic capital.

If the title of champion is often celebrated with fireworks, Aldo Martínez's work resembles more an architectural project: deep foundation, plans, proven materials, and constant maintenance. From Alicante, this architect of performance has demonstrated that the blend of education, scientific curiosity, and discipline is a valid formula for building sustainable sports careers. He doesn't promise miracles; he designs foundations. And in modern sport, that can be the difference between a shooting star and a lasting champion.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa
  2. 2 El Low Festival se va de Benidorm y busca nueva ciudad en Alicante para celebrar su próxima edición
  3. 3 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  4. 4 Sanidad convocará un concurso de méritos para agilizar la ocupación de 920 plazas de difícil cobertura
  5. 5 Detenido en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche un fugitivo internacional que llevaba oculto de la Justicia desde 2018
  6. 6 Cazan a un ladrón que robó cuatro veces en una urbanización de Almoradí la misma madrugada
  7. 7 El cómic más salvaje sobre Cervantes y la Batalla de Lepanto nace entre Alicante y Valencia
  8. 8 Alicante se convierte en puerto de moda con la llegada récord de 112 cruceros el próximo año
  9. 9 Este es el cartel (sin IA) que anunciará la Cabalgata de Reyes Magos más antigua
  10. 10 El Hércules, obligado a volver a la buena senda ante el Europa

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Dr Aldo, the Alicante Architect of Champions

Dr Aldo, the Alicante Architect of Champions