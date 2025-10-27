The young man from Alicante brutally attacked outside a nightclub is slowly recovering from his injuries CD San Blas, where the victim plays as a goalkeeper, pays him a warm tribute

Guillermo, the young man from Alicante who suffered a brutal mass beating at the hands of about twenty youths outside a well-known nightclub in Alicante located in the Albufereta, is "in full recovery" from the injuries sustained in the assault, which left him fighting for his life at the Alicante General Hospital Doctor Balmis. The young man has managed to survive and now faces a long rehabilitation process, as he suffers from "severe brain damage," according to his mother on social media.

However, there are many people supporting him, wishing for his "swift return to daily life." Among them are his teammates from the youth team B of the Sociedad Cultural y Deportiva San Blas, where Guillermo played as a goalkeeper. This weekend, they paid him a warm tribute with a banner displaying the message 'Fuerza Guille' before the match of this round.

The SCD San Blas condemns all violence and wishes him a "speedy recovery" after spending critical days in the hospital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 4th to Sunday at a well-known club on Torres de la Huerta Avenue, in the Albufereta area of Alicante. According to the family's account, the young man "was savagely attacked by about twenty thugs when he was returning home."

The trigger was, according to the victim's mother's testimony, "stopping with his friends to help a girl they found crying, sitting on the ground." Suddenly, "without giving him a chance to explain that he was simply trying to help," he was attacked by "the girl's supposed partner and his friends."

"Not content with knocking him down with a punch and leaving him unconscious from the fall, they kicked his head, already lifeless on the ground, for endless minutes," the woman recounts.

The National Police have managed to clarify the case and arrest four of the alleged attackers, one of whom is a minor, as confirmed by the Provincial Police Station of Alicante. The Alicante guard court has ordered provisional detention without bail for three of the four detainees for the brutal assault. These three are considered the alleged perpetrators of the beating that sent the 18-year-old to the ICU.

As for the fourth involved, a minor and brother of one of the attackers, he has a restraining order preventing him from approaching the victim. The youths will be investigated for attempted murder or serious injury, depending on how the investigation progresses and what the doctors determine. The case is being handled by the Alicante Instruction Court 5.