UNED Elda Surpasses One Thousand Enrolments for the First Time in Its Academic Offerings The centre reaches 1,070 students in Degrees, University Access, and programmes for those over 55 years old

Ismael Martinez Elda Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:10

UNED's branch in Elda has concluded its enrolment period with a historic record of 1,070 registered individuals, surpassing the thousand enrolment mark for the first time in its various study programmes. This achievement solidifies the centre as an educational and cultural reference in Vinalopó and nearby regions.

UNED Elda's educational offerings focus on university Degrees, with 520 enrolled, as well as Masters (35), languages and micro-degrees (43), and University Access courses for those over 25 and 45 years old (40), bringing the total to 638 students in formal education.

The student body is primarily from Elda and Petrer, accounting for 40% of the total, though there are also students from neighbouring provinces such as Murcia, Albacete, and Valencia, reflecting the centre's appeal beyond the local area.

Additionally, the Open University for those over 55 years old has seen a 31% increase, rising from 274 to 359 enrolments, of which 76% are residents of Elda. Among the new features of this course is the creation of the UNED Elda Choir, with 73 members, strengthening the centre's connection with local cultural life.

The mayor of Elda, Rubén Alfaro, expressed his satisfaction with these results, highlighting that "they confirm the good work done and the importance of having a broad and quality public educational offer in our city." The mayor emphasised that "the history of UNED in Elda is a story of overcoming, effort, and hope for thousands of people who have wanted to continue advancing, breaking through where there were once only barriers."

Looking to the future, UNED Elda is preparing for new challenges, including the possibility of offering new university degrees that are being added to the national academic offerings, such as Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Communication Sciences, and Ancient History.