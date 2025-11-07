Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Low Festival se va de Benidorm y busca nueva ciudad en Alicante para celebrar su próxima edición
UNED Elda celebrates a historic record with over a thousand students in its educational programmes. A.E.

UNED Elda Surpasses One Thousand Enrolments for the First Time in Its Academic Offerings

The centre reaches 1,070 students in Degrees, University Access, and programmes for those over 55 years old

Ismael Martinez

Elda

Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:10

Comenta

UNED's branch in Elda has concluded its enrolment period with a historic record of 1,070 registered individuals, surpassing the thousand enrolment mark for the first time in its various study programmes. This achievement solidifies the centre as an educational and cultural reference in Vinalopó and nearby regions.

UNED Elda's educational offerings focus on university Degrees, with 520 enrolled, as well as Masters (35), languages and micro-degrees (43), and University Access courses for those over 25 and 45 years old (40), bringing the total to 638 students in formal education.

The student body is primarily from Elda and Petrer, accounting for 40% of the total, though there are also students from neighbouring provinces such as Murcia, Albacete, and Valencia, reflecting the centre's appeal beyond the local area.

Additionally, the Open University for those over 55 years old has seen a 31% increase, rising from 274 to 359 enrolments, of which 76% are residents of Elda. Among the new features of this course is the creation of the UNED Elda Choir, with 73 members, strengthening the centre's connection with local cultural life.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The mayor of Elda, Rubén Alfaro, expressed his satisfaction with these results, highlighting that "they confirm the good work done and the importance of having a broad and quality public educational offer in our city." The mayor emphasised that "the history of UNED in Elda is a story of overcoming, effort, and hope for thousands of people who have wanted to continue advancing, breaking through where there were once only barriers."

Looking to the future, UNED Elda is preparing for new challenges, including the possibility of offering new university degrees that are being added to the national academic offerings, such as Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Communication Sciences, and Ancient History.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet avisa de una tormenta en Alicante durante la tarde de este viernes
  2. 2 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  3. 3 La Policía Nacional detiene por ir bebido al conductor que ha provocado un atasco en la avenida del puerto de Alicante
  4. 4 La Navidad ya brilla en Alicante: este municipio será el primero en encender sus luces
  5. 5 Cortes de tráfico y desvío de autobuses este domingo en Alicante por la Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo
  6. 6 Este pequeño municipio de Alicante construirá 30 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial
  7. 7 Alicante obliga a disponer de nueva documentación a los usuarios de patinetes eléctricos a partir de 2026
  8. 8 El Hércules quiere que Puch debute la semana que viene y Nico vuelve al grupo
  9. 9 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  10. 10 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante UNED Elda Surpasses One Thousand Enrolments for the First Time in Its Academic Offerings

UNED Elda Surpasses One Thousand Enrolments for the First Time in Its Academic Offerings