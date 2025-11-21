Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Christmas in Villena. AV

This is how Christmas will be in Villena

Víctor Lucas to deliver the proclamation on December 13 at the Casa de la Cultura

Friday, 21 November 2025, 18:41

Villena is already preparing for Christmas 2025 with a prominent name. The Town Hall has announced that multidisciplinary artist Víctor Lucas will be the proclaimer of Villena's 2025 Christmas, an event to be held on December 13 at 7:00 PM at the Casa de la Cultura. Following the proclamation, the much-anticipated Monumental Nativity Scene, one of the town's major Christmas attractions, will be inaugurated.

Very excited, the artist expressed gratitude for this appointment, describing it as a tribute to his grandmother, Ana Candileja, a historical figure of the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of Villena. "I have deep roots in Villena. I hope the proclamation will be a beautiful, fun, and heartwarming event," he stated.

Presentation of the proclaimer. AV

Who is Víctor Lucas, the proclaimer of Villena's 2025 Christmas

Actor, singer, composer, and musical director, Víctor Lucas has a solid career in the entertainment world. Trained in drama, singing, music, and piano, he has participated in over 20 national and international productions, receiving awards and nominations in categories such as best musical, best show, or best composition.

The mayor, Fulgencio Cerdán, highlighted that this announcement "is one of the most special moments of the year," a gesture full of symbolism for a city with a deeply rooted nativity scene tradition.

A completely renovated Monumental Nativity Scene for 2025

The representative of the Association of Nativity Scene Makers, Pedro Pardo, revealed that the Monumental Nativity Scene of Villena 2025 will be "completely different" from previous ones. The proposal will include renewed traditional scenes and the incorporation of the emblematic figure of the Orejón, a symbol of the city.

Additionally, this year will see the return of historical figures that have not been displayed recently due to their size or theme, now back for the enjoyment of residents and visitors. Traditional Christmas contests will also continue.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Pardo confirmed that the Municipal Market Nativity Scene, which has grown for the third consecutive year and continues to establish itself as one of the most visited points of Christmas in Villena, has already been inaugurated.

The closure of the Monumental Nativity Scene is scheduled around the feast of San Antón. As it falls on a Saturday, it will remain open until Sunday to facilitate visits.

