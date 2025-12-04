These are the municipalities in Alicante on alert due to winds exceeding 70 kilometres per hour
The Aemet has issued a yellow warning for the interior of the province for Thursday and Friday
Tere Compañy Martínez
Alicante
Thursday, 4 December 2025, 13:07
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert this Thursday for winds that could exceed 70 kilometres per hour in some areas of the province of Alicante. The warning is active until 2 pm, but it will also be in effect for Friday morning, affecting areas of the interior and northern coast with strong gusts.
In fact, during this Thursday, 4th December, the wind has battered municipalities like Xixona with maximum gusts of 118 kilometres per hour according to the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet) or Villena with 100 kilometres per hour in the Sierra del Morrón. Additionally, temperatures have dropped below 0 degrees in the province's peaks, the summit of Aitana and Menejador.
Generalitat Emergencies maintains the yellow pre-alert in regions such as El Comtat, Alcoià, Marina Alta, or Alto Vinalopó.
Municipalities in Marina Alta on yellow alert
-
L'Atzúbia
-
Alcalalí
-
Beniarbeig
-
Benigembla
-
Benidoleig
-
Benimeli
-
Benissa
-
El Poble Nou de Benitatxell / Benitachell
-
Calp (Calpe)
-
Castell de Castells
-
Dénia
-
Gata de Gorgos
-
Xaló
-
Xàbia / Jávea
-
Llíber
-
Murla
-
Ondara
-
Orba
-
Parcent
-
Pedreguer
-
Pego
-
El Ràfol d'Almúnia
-
Sagra
-
Sanet i Negrals / Sanet y Negrals
-
Senija
-
Teulada (Teulada-Moraira)
-
Tormos
-
La Vall d'Alcalà
-
La Vall d'Ebo
-
La Vall de Gallinera
-
La Vall de Laguar
-
El Verger
-
Els Poblets
Municipalities in Marina Baixa on yellow alert
-
Altea
-
Sella
-
Confrides
-
Benimantell
-
Benifato
-
Bolulla
-
Guadalest
-
Bolulla
-
Tàrbena
-
Callosa d'en Sarrià
Municipalities in El Comtat on yellow alert
-
Alcosser de Planes
-
Alfafara
-
Almudaina
-
L'Alqueria d'Asnar
-
Balones
-
Beniarrés
-
Benilloba
-
Benillup
-
Benimarfull
-
Benimassot
-
Cocentaina
-
Facheca
-
Famorca
-
Gaianes
-
Gorga
-
L'Orxa
-
Millena
-
Muro de Alcoi
-
Planes
-
Quatretondeta
-
Tollos
Municipalities in L'Alcoià on yellow alert
-
Alcoi
-
Banyeres de Mariola
-
Benifallim
-
Castalla
-
Ibi
-
Onil
-
Penàguila
-
Tibi
Municipalities in Alto Vinalopó on yellow alert
-
Algueña
-
Beneixama
-
Biar
-
Cañada
-
Campo de Mirra
-
La Canyada
-
Sax
-
Salinas
-
Villena
Municipalities in Medio Vinalopó on yellow alert
-
Elda
-
Monóvar
-
Petrer
-
Pinoso
Municipalities in L'Alacantí on yellow alert
-
Xixona
-
La Torre de les Maçanes