These are the municipalities in Alicante on alert due to winds exceeding 70 kilometres per hour The Aemet has issued a yellow warning for the interior of the province for Thursday and Friday

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert this Thursday for winds that could exceed 70 kilometres per hour in some areas of the province of Alicante. The warning is active until 2 pm, but it will also be in effect for Friday morning, affecting areas of the interior and northern coast with strong gusts.

In fact, during this Thursday, 4th December, the wind has battered municipalities like Xixona with maximum gusts of 118 kilometres per hour according to the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet) or Villena with 100 kilometres per hour in the Sierra del Morrón. Additionally, temperatures have dropped below 0 degrees in the province's peaks, the summit of Aitana and Menejador.

Generalitat Emergencies maintains the yellow pre-alert in regions such as El Comtat, Alcoià, Marina Alta, or Alto Vinalopó.

Municipalities in Marina Alta on yellow alert L'Atzúbia

Alcalalí

Beniarbeig

Benigembla

Benidoleig

Benimeli

Benissa

El Poble Nou de Benitatxell / Benitachell

Calp (Calpe)

Castell de Castells

Dénia

Gata de Gorgos

Xaló

Xàbia / Jávea

Llíber

Murla

Ondara

Orba

Parcent

Pedreguer

Pego

El Ràfol d'Almúnia

Sagra

Sanet i Negrals / Sanet y Negrals

Senija

Teulada (Teulada-Moraira)

Tormos

La Vall d'Alcalà

La Vall d'Ebo

La Vall de Gallinera

La Vall de Laguar

El Verger

Els Poblets

Municipalities in Marina Baixa on yellow alert Altea

Sella

Confrides

Benimantell

Benifato

Bolulla

Guadalest

Bolulla

Tàrbena

Callosa d'en Sarrià

Municipalities in El Comtat on yellow alert Alcosser de Planes

Alfafara

Almudaina

L'Alqueria d'Asnar

Balones

Beniarrés

Benilloba

Benillup

Benimarfull

Benimassot

Cocentaina

Facheca

Famorca

Gaianes

Gorga

L'Orxa

Millena

Muro de Alcoi

Planes

Quatretondeta

Tollos

Municipalities in L'Alcoià on yellow alert Alcoi

Banyeres de Mariola

Benifallim

Castalla

Ibi

Onil

Penàguila

Tibi

Municipalities in Alto Vinalopó on yellow alert Algueña

Beneixama

Biar

Cañada

Campo de Mirra

La Canyada

Sax

Salinas

Villena

Municipalities in Medio Vinalopó on yellow alert Elda

Monóvar

Petrer

Pinoso

Municipalities in L'Alacantí on yellow alert Xixona

La Torre de les Maçanes