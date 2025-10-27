Tension, Insults, Traffic Disruptions, and Flag Wars Due to Vito Quiles' Presence at the University of Valencia The formidable presence of the National Police has prevented incidents between the communicator's supporters and counter-protesters.

Joaquín Batista Monday, 27 October 2025, 20:25

Ultra-right communicator Vito Quiles was unable to enter the Faculty of Philology, Translation, and Communication at the University of Valencia, where he intended to give a talk as part of 'Combative Spain', a tour he is leading across various Spanish academic institutions, inspired by Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was assassinated last September while giving a lecture at the University of Utah Valley (USA).

However, he did achieve his likely real goal of gathering hundreds of people outside, both supporters and staunch opponents, who engaged in a constant exchange of insults, which did not escalate further thanks to the impressive security deployment by the National Police, with more than a dozen units in the area.

Monday's events near the faculty were a clear example of the polarization of Spanish society, especially among the younger population, who were the most visible by far in both groups. There was hatred in their expressions, in the way they looked at each other, in their gestural communication, and in the insults they exchanged. They also engaged in a war of symbols: Spanish flags, Saint Andrew's crosses, and some Senyeras on one side, and independentist, republican, antifascist, and Palestinian flags on the other.

The counter-demonstration, a moment from Quiles' open-air talk in Blasco Ibáñez's garden, and UIP agents about to clear the avenue, blocked to traffic. Irene Marsilla

Quiles' presence was expected to be problematic given past incidents, as he had already caused tension in Malaga and Granada and disturbances at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. The situation began to heat up in the hours leading up to the event, with the call for a counter-demonstration by antifascist student organizations, effectively blocking any access to the faculty, which was paralyzed for nearly half the morning. "Valencia will be the grave of fascism" and "Vito, mate, get your degree" were some of the chants shouted by the gathered crowd.

Sources from the University explained to LAS PROVINCIAS that neither Quiles "nor anyone on his behalf" had requested the use of any faculty space for that day, although a few weeks ago, a request was made by a student association to organize a journalism seminar. The program was never submitted (so it is unknown if the communicator was behind it), although it was replied that all spaces were occupied for Monday.

While the National Police Intervention Unit (UIP) took positions on the faculty sidewalk, controlling access to the left-wing protest area, Quiles' supporters gathered in the central garden of the avenue, also strictly controlled by a police cordon preventing any approach, however minimal, towards the demonstration. They shouted praises to Spain and insults at Pedro Sánchez and those gathered at the faculty, related to their alleged lack of hygiene.

Quiles arrived shortly after noon, through the garden area and escorted by his private, non-uniformed security. He could barely move through hundreds of fervent followers. At no point did he have the slightest chance of approaching the faculty due to the police cordon, which kept the group confined to the median.

The agitator's presence caused some tense moments, with shoving by the agents to prevent the entourage from becoming stagnant, without the situation escalating further. Some uncivil individuals threw eggs at Quiles' supporters, who were moving around the garden area in front of the faculty. His talk, in the end, consisted of addressing the crowd with a megaphone. He mocked the counter-protesters, claimed a revolution to oust Sánchez from the government was beginning, and questioned the judicial responsibilities in the dana case, wondering why they only focused on one of the administrations. He also gestured towards the left-wing students, urging them to go study.

When Quiles left the area, again surrounded by a crowd, new tense moments arose as both groups were able to approach each other, although without making contact, blocking Blasco Ibáñez Avenue for several minutes. The National Police Intervention Unit had to make efforts to maintain the security cordons, prevent incidents, and clear the road to reopen traffic. After 2 p.m., the counter-demonstration lost momentum, as did Quiles' horde once the communicator left via Aragón Avenue. Those remaining in the garden were urged by the agents to leave, informing them that no gathering had been communicated, so they could not remain in the vicinity.