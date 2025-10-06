Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Vito Quiles from Elche at the Congress of Deputies. Ananda Manjón / Europa Press

Vito Quiles Announces Conference at the University of Alicante as Part of His National Tour

The native of Elche will present his project 'Combative Spain' on campus, focusing on the debate about freedom of expression and critical thinking.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 19:35

Vito Quiles will step into the classrooms of the University of Alicante on October 28th. He will not be there to pursue a new degree or study for a master's, but as a stop on his national tour 'Combative Spain: Critical Journalism and Political Communication'.

The native of Elche will embark on this tour to visit various academic institutions across the peninsula and the islands, aiming to discuss press freedom and the role of media in today's society.

The event at the University of Alicante will be the sixth stop on the tour, which will begin at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and pass through Valencia, Madrid, Malaga, Albacete, and other cities before concluding in Buenos Aires.

During the tour's presentation, Quiles stated that his goal is "to raise the voice of truth in public universities" and to promote spaces for dialogue where students can freely express their ideas. "If they want to silence us today, they will hear us louder than ever."

The native of Elche also referenced the recent murder of activist Charlie Kirk, highlighting that this incident "reinforces the need to defend freedom in places where it is most threatened."

