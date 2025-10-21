Key Step to Transform an Old Convent in Alicante Province into a Super Museum with Chapel The Consell approves a budget of 200,000 euros to renovate the building and fill it with contemporary art

The old convent of Las Clarisas is progressing in its transformation into a super museum with a chapel. The Consell has approved an agreement with the Elche City Council to allocate a direct grant of 200,000 euros exclusively for its renovation.

Thus, this historic building, described as "the most important in the city" by Mayor Pablo Ruz, will become the future site of the Generalitat's Museum of Contemporary Art. Once the project is presented, the bidding process for the works will begin, with construction expected to start in 2026.

Consequently, this building, which allows one to trace the history of Elche from the 8th to the 18th century, will be renovated and fully adapted, along with its convent, which will also host various cultural activities.

The signing of this agreement is part of the Generalitat's Restaura Plan, aimed at the modernization, conservation, and restoration of the cultural heritage of the region. modernization, conservation and restoration of the cultural heritage of the region.

History and features of the convent

The old Clarisas convent originated in 1270, resulting from the donation of the city's Arab baths to the Order of Mercy by Infante Don Manuel. The complex is the result of the superimposition of different eras.

Among the elements that make up the convent are the Arab baths, the only remnant of Elche's Muslim past, which, along with the Calahorra tower, are the oldest buildings.

Rectangular in shape, the baths are located in the northern part of the cloister and consist of three naves connected by lowered arches covered by barrel vaults perforated for lighting. Additionally, one of these naves preserves frescoes with geometric motifs painted in red ochre.

As for the church, some remains from its Gothic period survive in the presbytery of the current building next to the corner tower. Moreover, the current choir's roof is a double-key star vault inscribed with the date 1567, corresponding to the late Gothic temple's apse.

The exterior features a Renaissance portal and a stone-carved oculus on the south facade. The complex is completed by two courtyards and a Baroque-style cloister, the garden that was once an orchard, and a wing of dependencies.