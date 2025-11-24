Silvia Blasco Joins the New Board of Directors of CEV as a Tourism Representative APTUR CV Strengthens Its Business Presence in the Valencian Community and Reinforces the Importance of Tourist Accommodation

Ismael Martínez Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 12:06

Silvia Blasco, president of the Association of Tourist Apartments and Homes of the Valencian Community (APTUR CV) and the business federation FEVITUR, has joined the new regional Board of Directors of the Valencian Business Confederation (CEV), led by its newly appointed president, Vicente Lafuente. Her appointment strengthens the presence of the tourist housing sector in the highest business representation body of the Community and continues the path initiated after APTUR CV's entry into the CEV Valencia Board of Directors.

The inclusion of APTUR CV enhances the association's role in defining strategic lines affecting the Valencian productive fabric, particularly in a key activity for tourism and the regional economy. Tourist homes are an increasingly popular accommodation option among national and international visitors, with an economic impact in the Valencian Community exceeding 6.8 billion euros, generating over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs and another 50,000 induced jobs during 2024, the entity highlights. Additionally, they contribute to boosting local commerce and decentralising tourism in towns and neighbourhoods.

"Being part of the regional Board of Directors of CEV allows us to contribute, with data and proposals, the vision of a sector that creates jobs, drives economic activity, and promotes quality, sustainable, and accessible tourism throughout the Community," Silvia Blasco emphasised. "We will continue working, through dialogue and collaboration with the entire business fabric and administrations, to consolidate a responsible and regulated model that generates opportunities and values the professionalisation of our activity."

The new phase in CEV coincides with a context of strengthening Valencian business representation at the national level. During the same session, the president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, announced that the new president of CEV, Vicente Lafuente, will take one of the vice presidencies of CEOE, a recognition that enhances the influence of the Valencian Community in the Spanish economic agenda.

APTUR CV highlights that its presence on the regional Board of Directors will allow for intensified coordination of initiatives in competitiveness, sustainability, destination quality, and public-private collaboration, promoting solutions for balanced tourism development across the three provinces. The association will offer its market knowledge, sectoral dialogue capacity, and the experience of its members to the business federation.

"Advancing towards increasingly responsible tourism requires listening to and articulating all sector actors. From APTUR CV, we will contribute to this goal from CEV, with the commitment to add value and work towards a framework that recognises the contribution of tourist homes to the economy and employment," Blasco added.