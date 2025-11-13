Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The SelectiaSoft team introduces Selectia, a tool designed to offer SMEs an immediate and precise financial overview. PCUMH

SelectiaSoft, a PCUMH Company, Launches Pioneering Software to Anticipate SMEs' Financial Health

The new tool enables the detection of deviations, calculation of real costs, and provides an immediate overview of business economic performance.

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 15:50

SelectiaSoft, integrated into the Miguel Hernández University Science Park (PCUMH), has launched Selectia, an innovative financial software that allows companies to understand their economic situation with near-instant precision.

According to the firm's analysis of a wide range of clients, 95% of companies lack a cost study adjusted to their real structure. This lack of information means many organisations are uncertain if their products are being sold with the appropriate margin, discovering potential losses when traditional accounting no longer offers room for manoeuvre.

To address this issue, Selectia has been designed as a forecasting tool that provides an updated snapshot of the structural cost and financial performance of the business. It allows determination of whether a product or service is profitable, detects deviations in time, and provides key data for strategic decision-making.

SelectiaSoft was founded with the mission to transform how SMEs interpret their accounting. "We want them to stop seeing it as that annual report that arrives late and start using it as what it truly is: a powerful tool to anticipate problems," says CEO Pedro Fluxá.

The software is aimed at SMEs, consultancies, and financial departments, and it gathers all accounting accounts, continuously comparing them with the projected budgets or the sales and billing targets. Thanks to this constant analysis, the tool can detect deviations as they occur and provide essential information on the real cost of each product or service.

Among the indicators that Selectia analyses are turnover, profit, percentage on sales, or the relationship between total expenditure and invoiced volume. With this information, the system performs two key functions: alerting of deviations and allowing immediate correction, and on the other hand, calculating the real cost of any reference or service.

In this way, companies can know if they are selling with an adequate margin or, conversely, if each operation is generating losses without them being aware of it.

