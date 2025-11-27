Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

General University Hospital of Elche. Miriam Gil Albert

The Rise in Flu Cases Arrives Early: A 230% Increase in the Last Month Alone

The incidence reaches 44 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, typical values for the start of winter

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 07:25

The flu curve continues its traditional year-end rise. Throughout November, the number of cases has increased by 231.58%, reaching a rate of 44 per 100,000 inhabitants. This is reflected in the latest update (dated November 25) of the Acute Respiratory Infections Surveillance System of the Valencian Community (SiVIRA) from the Ministry of Health.

This report also reveals that the rise in cases has advanced by at least two weeks compared to the previous campaign, as the current infection rate was not reached last year until mid-December. From there, the curve continued to rise, reaching nearly 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants by the end of January.

Regarding other acute respiratory infections (ARI) monitored by the bulletin —COVID and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis—, both continue to decline.

Overall, the incidence of acute respiratory infections has increased from 669.2 cases in the 45th week (from November 3 to 9) to 787.8 cases, an increase of 17.7%. The most affected health departments are Marina Baixa, l'Alacantí, and Baix Vinalopó.

COVID and RSV on the decline

In the case of COVID, infections have decreased from 39.9 cases to 13.4, a reduction of 66.4%; while the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also decreases: from 22.4 to 13.4, a 40.17% reduction.

By age, the most affected group remains those under 4 years old, which has increased to 3,434.6 cases, compared to 3,163.6 cases at the start of the month. Among those over 65, the incidence is 690.9 cases, compared to 611.1 cases in the 45th week. Meanwhile, the incidence of hospital admissions for severe acute respiratory infections has risen from 10.1 cases to 12.8.

