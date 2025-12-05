Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

AVE and Avlo trains in Alicante. Shootori

Renfe strengthens Alicante-Madrid corridor for December holiday with 26 daily trains and 52,500 seats

This is the second connection with the most seats in the Valencian Community | The company will operate 22 AVE trains and 4 Avlo trains daily with the Spanish capital

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 5 December 2025, 12:10

The Constitution and Immaculate Conception holiday is one of the major travel periods in Spain. Therefore, Renfe has significantly increased its offer with the Valencian Community, in heavily traveled corridors such as Alicante-Madrid or Madrid-Valencia.

The connection with Alicante is the second with the most seats available for the December holiday, exceeding 52,500 seats on sale. For the Alicante-Madrid-Ourense link, passengers will have nearly 6,700 seats available.

In this regard, Renfe will operate 22 AVE trains and 4 Avlo trains daily on the corridor between Alicante and Madrid, while connecting the Costa Blanca with León with two daily AVE trains with intermediate stops in Albacete, Cuenca, Madrid, Valladolid, and Palencia.

The city of Alicante will be connected with Ourense with three daily AVE trains with intermediate stops in Albacete, Cuenca, Madrid, and Zamora. Additionally, it has 2 daily AVE connections with Málaga with intermediate stops in Villena, Albacete, Cuenca, Madrid, and Córdoba.

Besides the extensive high-speed offer between the Valencian Community and Madrid, the Spanish railway company has also scheduled nearly 30,000 seats in the Mediterranean Corridor, adding to the 1,300 seats of the Intercity trains that connect Madrid, Castellón, and Gandía.

Trains in Valencia and Castellón

Renfe's high-speed trains, AVE and Avlo, connect the Valencian Community daily with Madrid, Andalusia, Murcia, Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia, and Asturias. Thus, Valencia is connected daily with Madrid (with intermediate stops in Requena/Utiel and Cuenca) with 22 AVE and 8 Avlo trains; and with Gijón with 2 AVE trains with intermediate stops in the cities of Segovia, Valladolid, Palencia, León, and Oviedo. It also has 2 daily AVE connections with Burgos with intermediate stops in Valladolid, as well as two AVE trains with Seville, with intermediate stops in Cuenca, Ciudad Real, Puertollano, and Córdoba.

On the other hand, Castellón connects with Madrid with 6 AVE trains and intermediate stops in Valencia, Requena-Utiel, and Cuenca. The capital of Castellón also connects with Gijón with 2 daily AVE trains via Valencia and Madrid and with intermediate stops in the cities of Sagunto, Cuenca, Segovia, Valladolid, Palencia, León, and Oviedo.

