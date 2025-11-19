Pérez Llorca: "I feel capable of moving this forward" The popular leader presents his candidacy in Les Corts and is confident of forming a pact with Vox to be elected president, aiming to "restore broken bridges" with the Government to advance reconstruction after the storm.

Uncertainties are clearing up in Les Corts. It is now confirmed who will be the PP's spokesperson, Nando Pastor, as reported by this newspaper. Pérez Llorca has presented his candidacy to become the president of the Generalitat after two meetings, one exclusive with María José Catalá, mayor of Valencia and preferred by Genoa, and another with the rest of the PP deputies in Les Corts, with some exceptions, including Catalá and the current head of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, whom Pérez Llorca will replace if he secures Vox's support in Les Corts. Political manoeuvring and strategic positioning.

At around 11:45 am, Pérez Llorca appeared after meeting for an hour with the members of the PP group in Les Corts. There, Pastor's spokesperson role was decided, and the deputies signed Pérez Llorca's candidacy, who stated he feels "capable of moving this forward." The first thing he affirmed is that he has "nothing signed." In other words, nothing signed with Vox, which left-wing parties later questioned.

Pérez Llorca has assured that he presents his candidacy with the intention of reaching the presidency and providing continuity to the PP's policies in the Consell, and "restoring broken bridges" with the central Government to ensure that reconstruction after the storm progresses more swiftly. He faces challenges, as evidenced by the welcome from the PSPV's spokesperson, José Muñoz, who considers the PP "irrelevant" and subjected to a secret pact with Vox, stating, "Valencians want to vote. Today is a bad day."

Pérez Llorca, obviously, sees it differently, explaining that he presents his candidacy, first and foremost, because Genoa wanted it. Conveniently clarifying that the national leadership supports his intention to succeed Mazón, about whom he has spoken "several times by phone" in recent days. Vast distances with the still president of the Generalitat, who will remain in the position until a date is set. Pérez Llorca has assured that the date will be determined by the president of Les Corts, Llanos Massó, although he later admitted that the day will be set by the Board of Les Corts, where the PP (that is, he) has an absolute majority.

The candidate has assured that he has the support of the entire Valencian PP, highlighting Catalá's support, "the first to sign his candidacy." And Mazón? "Everyone has signed it," clarified Pérez Llorca, who expressed confidence in reaching agreements to "move this forward." He did not want to discuss whether his intention is to be president now and also try in 2027. Regarding whether he is an "interim," the candidate observed, quite truthfully, that in this life everything is transitory. Nothing lasts forever.