Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pérez Llorca enters the Vinatea room in Les Corts where his colleagues awaited to ratify his candidacy. JL Bort

Pérez Llorca: "I feel capable of moving this forward"

The popular leader presents his candidacy in Les Corts and is confident of forming a pact with Vox to be elected president, aiming to "restore broken bridges" with the Government to advance reconstruction after the storm.

Burguera

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:01

Comenta

Uncertainties are clearing up in Les Corts. It is now confirmed who will be the PP's spokesperson, Nando Pastor, as reported by this newspaper. Pérez Llorca has presented his candidacy to become the president of the Generalitat after two meetings, one exclusive with María José Catalá, mayor of Valencia and preferred by Genoa, and another with the rest of the PP deputies in Les Corts, with some exceptions, including Catalá and the current head of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, whom Pérez Llorca will replace if he secures Vox's support in Les Corts. Political manoeuvring and strategic positioning.

At around 11:45 am, Pérez Llorca appeared after meeting for an hour with the members of the PP group in Les Corts. There, Pastor's spokesperson role was decided, and the deputies signed Pérez Llorca's candidacy, who stated he feels "capable of moving this forward." The first thing he affirmed is that he has "nothing signed." In other words, nothing signed with Vox, which left-wing parties later questioned.

Related news

Feijóo announces that Mazón will also stop presiding over the PPCV

Feijóo announces that Mazón will also stop presiding over the PPCV

Pérez Llorca's new investiture pact closer: "Good harmony" between PP and Vox

Pérez Llorca's new investiture pact closer: "Good harmony" between PP and Vox

Pérez Llorca has assured that he presents his candidacy with the intention of reaching the presidency and providing continuity to the PP's policies in the Consell, and "restoring broken bridges" with the central Government to ensure that reconstruction after the storm progresses more swiftly. He faces challenges, as evidenced by the welcome from the PSPV's spokesperson, José Muñoz, who considers the PP "irrelevant" and subjected to a secret pact with Vox, stating, "Valencians want to vote. Today is a bad day."

Date to be determined

Pérez Llorca, obviously, sees it differently, explaining that he presents his candidacy, first and foremost, because Genoa wanted it. Conveniently clarifying that the national leadership supports his intention to succeed Mazón, about whom he has spoken "several times by phone" in recent days. Vast distances with the still president of the Generalitat, who will remain in the position until a date is set. Pérez Llorca has assured that the date will be determined by the president of Les Corts, Llanos Massó, although he later admitted that the day will be set by the Board of Les Corts, where the PP (that is, he) has an absolute majority.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The candidate has assured that he has the support of the entire Valencian PP, highlighting Catalá's support, "the first to sign his candidacy." And Mazón? "Everyone has signed it," clarified Pérez Llorca, who expressed confidence in reaching agreements to "move this forward." He did not want to discuss whether his intention is to be president now and also try in 2027. Regarding whether he is an "interim," the candidate observed, quite truthfully, that in this life everything is transitory. Nothing lasts forever.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigan si un paciente ingresado en Elche con meningitis por listeria ingirió un producto contaminado incluido en la última alerta alimentaria
  2. 2 Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
  3. 3 Beto Company se pone al frente del Hércules sin tiempo para una revolución
  4. 4 «El próximo año podríamos tener el primer fármaco efectivo contra el cáncer de páncreas»
  5. 5 Alicante flexibilizará las condiciones de las ayudas al alquiler joven tras quedar fuera un 90% de los aspirantes
  6. 6 Primeras prácticas hospitalarias para los estudiantes de Medicina de la UA
  7. 7 La magia oculta de la Navidad en Alicante: las manos que montan el Belén de la Montañeta
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil detiene a tres delincuentes por el robo de tres toneladas de cable de cobre en Alicante y Albacete
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 18 de noviembre en Alicante
  10. 10 La jueza de la dana apunta a que Mazón mintió en el Congreso sobre la hora en la que conoció que hubo víctimas mortales

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Pérez Llorca: "I feel capable of moving this forward"

Pérez Llorca: &quot;I feel capable of moving this forward&quot;