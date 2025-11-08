Moncloa anticipates a 'swift' agreement between Feijóo and Abascal to replace Mazón, avoiding elections

EP Madrid Saturday, 8 November 2025, 15:10 Comenta Share

The Government and the PSOE have called for regional elections in the Valencian Community following the resignation of Carlos Mazón and have described it as the "only democratic solution" to this situation. However, government sources see a "swift" agreement between the national leaders of the PP and Vox, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Santiago Abascal, respectively, as the more likely option to find a replacement and continue the legislature.

The deadlines have already begun, once Mazón formalised his resignation before the regional parliament. Now there are 12 days to present a new candidate and then a maximum of one week to hold an investiture, which must have the favourable votes of the PP and Vox.

Publicly, the Government insists on demanding elections, as President Pedro Sánchez himself did, from Brazil, warning the PP that Vox's "denialism" could derail the climate agenda in the Valencian Community and urging them to let the Valencians choose at the polls. Similarly, Minister Félix Bolaños defined the electoral advance as the "only democratic solution" following Mazón's departure.

Path to the agreement

However, in Moncloa, they expect both parties to find a consensus candidate in the coming days. "Everything is leading to an agreement," government sources convey.

They believe that both parties have maintained a fluid dialogue in this community, despite Abascal ordering a break with the PP in all shared governments, and this good relationship could aid in this negotiation. In fact, the PP and Vox have just sealed an agreement to approve the budget in the Valencia City Council.

In the first meeting between both parties to address the post-Mazón scenario, which took place this Friday, both sides noted "goodwill" to negotiate, and Abascal's party requested to decide who will be the candidate to replace him.

Among the possible candidates, the name of Juanfran Pérez Llorca stands out, a deputy and current PP spokesperson in the Valencian Parliament, who maintains a good relationship with Vox. Even his political rivals concede that he has the capacity to assume the position, although he has not yet spoken out.

The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, has indeed expressed her desire to continue leading the City Council. Initially, she has fewer options due to the doubts she raises in the PP's regional leadership, which has put forward the name of Vicent Mompó, the current president of the Valencia Provincial Council, as their preferred choice.

In this scenario, Pérez Llorca could be a consensus candidate for the remaining two years of the legislature, with the backing of Genoa, the Valencian PP, and also Vox.

In Moncloa, they see it as "shameful" that there is an agreement and insist that elections should be held, but they predict it will happen and will try to capitalise on it. If it is formalised and elections are avoided, the socialists will seek to undermine Feijóo by highlighting his proximity to the far right, with several regional elections on the horizon, Extremadura in December and Castilla y León early next year.

Furthermore, if there is no early election in the Valencian Community, the PSPV leader, Diana Morant, will be able to extend her stay in Sánchez's Government and continue as a minister.