Investigation into Listeria Meningitis Case in Elche

A man remains in critical condition with meningitis due to listeria in the Intensive Care Unit in Elche. Initial medical indications suggest the infection may have been caused by consuming contaminated products.

The patient, according to TodoAlicante, showed symptoms last week, at which point the health authorities of the Valencian Community had already informed the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition about the presence of this dangerous bacterium ('Listeria monocytogenes') in certain food products. Public health specialists are working to determine the exact source of the detected case.

According to AESAN, up to seven products with presence of this bacterium have been distributed in the province of Alicante, including chopped, truffled turkey with pistachios, turkey mortadella with olives, turkey mortadella, turkey chopped, and York ham.

Products with listeria presence

The affected products in this health alert are: thinly sliced canned chopped, from the brand La Alacena - batch 252761 with expiration date 17/11/2025, and 252771 with expiration date 18/11/2025; and truffled turkey with pistachios, from the brand Serrano - batch 252771 with expiration date 18/11/2025.

Also, turkey mortadella with olives, from the brand La tabla - batch 252761 with expiration date 17/11/2025, and 252771 with expiration date 18/11/2025; and turkey mortadella, from the same brand - batch 252761 with expiration date 17/11/2025, and 252771 with expiration date 18/11/2025.

Ampliar Involved products. AESAN

The list continues with turkey chopped, from the brand La tabla - 252761 with expiration date 17/11/2025, and 252771 with expiration date 18/11/2025; 'Maxi turkey - 52761 and 252763 with expiration date 17/11/2025; and Maxi York - 252761 and 252763 with expiration date 17/11/2025 from the same brand.

AESAN Recommendations

If any of the affected batches have been consumed and symptoms compatible with listeriosis, such as vomiting, diarrhoea, or fever, are present, AESAN recommends visiting a health centre.

The health organisation also advises anyone with any of the batches included in the alert at home not to consume them and, if they have ingested these products and show compatible symptoms (vomiting, diarrhoea, fever), to visit a healthcare facility as soon as possible.