Sky-High Prices to Watch Elche vs Real Madrid: Ticket Costs and Available Zones The franjiverde club has announced the ticket prices and sales schedule for the match against the white team on November 23 at the Martinez Valero.

The match between Elche CF and Real Madrid CF will take place on Sunday, November 23, starting at 21:00, as part of the 13th round of LaLiga EA Sports.

Ismael Martinez Wednesday, 29 October 2025

Elche CF has revealed the ticket prices and sales schedule for the highly anticipated match against Real Madrid CF, part of the 13th round of LaLiga EA Sports. The clash is set for Sunday, November 23, at 21:00 at the Martinez Valero stadium, promising a sold-out event.

For the general public, prices are at a record high and vary significantly depending on the location in the stadium. The most expensive tickets are in the Central Covered Stand, priced at 295 euros, while the side covered stands are 275 euros, and the Central Uncovered Stand is 250 euros.

In the uncovered side areas, the price drops to 230 euros, and in the Preference Stand, the Central Covered section costs 195 euros, while the side covered areas are 175 euros. For those seeking more affordable options, the Central Uncovered Preference is 160 euros, and the side areas are 140 euros.

The end and curve areas also offer more affordable prices. Both the Covered Tribune Curve and the Covered Preference Curve, as well as the Covered End, are priced at 130 euros, while the Uncovered Tribune Curve, Uncovered Preference Curve, Uncovered End, and Reduced Mobility area are 110 euros.

As for the upper rings, prices range from 150 euros for the Tribune Ring to 80 euros for the End Ring G4, with 110 euros for the Preference Ring G3, 100 euros for the Preference Ring G4, and 90 euros for the End Ring G3.

Subscribers

Franjiverde subscribers, on the other hand, will enjoy reduced prices, although they will still need to purchase their ticket, as the match is not included in the season ticket. In this case, prices range from 35 euros to 70 euros. The Central Covered Stand is the most expensive at 70 euros, followed by the Side Covered Stand and the Central Uncovered Stand, both at 65 euros.

The Side Uncovered Stand costs 60 euros, while the Central Covered Preference drops to 55 euros. The Side Preferences and Central Uncovered Preferences are priced at 50 euros, and both the Side Uncovered Preference, Covered Curves, Covered End, and Preference Ring G3 are 45 euros. The uncovered and reduced mobility areas remain at 40 euros, as do the End Ring G3 and Preference Ring G4. Finally, the most economical tickets for subscribers are in the Animation Stand and End Ring G4, both priced at 35 euros.

The sales process will be divided into two phases. The first, exclusive to subscribers, will open this Thursday, October 30, at 09:00 and end on Saturday, November 8, at 14:00. During this period, members can purchase their tickets both online, through the Subscriber Area, and in person at the South End ticket offices of the Martinez Valero. Once this period ends, sales for the general public will begin on Monday, November 10, at 12:00, exclusively online.

The club has announced that the ticket offices will be open from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00, as well as on Saturday mornings, and that tickets can also be purchased during the match against Real Sociedad at the usual matchday hours.