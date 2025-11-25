Health Department Identifies 389 Cases of Gender Violence in Alicante This Year Health centres in the province have a detection protocol for suspected abuse

Pau Sellés Alicante Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 14:30

The Department of Health has identified 389 cases of gender violence through the screening programme implemented in health centres. This data is revealed in conjunction with the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, on Tuesday, 25th November. International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The screening programme aims to prevent cases of gender violence and is applied by Primary Care professionals. Thanks to this protocol, healthcare professionals have a reference guide to detect potential cases when there is a suspicion of abuse.

The nearly 400 cases in Alicante are part of the 972 recorded throughout the Valencian Community. However, the total number is higher, as a single patient may be a victim of different types of abuse. Under this premise, there are 1,484 total cases: 439 cases of physical violence, 912 of psychological violence, and 133 of sexual violence.

Health also provides data on women who have chosen to participate in the screening programme. In total, there have been 32,827, almost all (33,127) who were offered this possibility. Of these, 14,876 women participated in the programme in the province of Alicante, 2,718 in Castellón, and 15,233 in Valencia.

The prevention protocol allows for physical examination and assessment if necessary, in addition to a questionnaire for women over 14 who have shown willingness to participate. Thus, a risk assessment is carried out and, if appropriate, the woman is accompanied by activating protection mechanisms and managing necessary resources, as explained by Health.

More Training

Additionally, the Department of Health has also promoted the training of healthcare professionals in primary care, hospital care, and public health in the prevention and care of violence against women through training sessions provided at the Valencian School of Health Studies (EVES).

Furthermore, these courses also explain the use of the application incorporated in the SIVIO clinical history (Information System against Violence) and the knowledge of the social health sector where these women can be referred, such as the Women's Centre network, the network of violence complaint offices, and coordination with security forces and bodies.