The Top Five News Stories from Saturday, 8th November in Alicante

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Saturday, 8th November.

1 The Mysteries of the Elche Country House Murder: A Birthday Ending in Cold-Blooded Murder

A family celebration in the Elche hamlet of Daimés turned into the scene of a crime as brutal as it was baffling. On 26th August 2024, a 44-year-old Cuban citizen was shot dead in front of several family members who, more than a year later, continue to insist they "saw nothing". Click here to read the full story.

2 Arrested for Diverting Her Ex's Pension and Taking Loans in His Name

They had ended their relationship, but it seems she wanted to continue living off her ex's pension fraudulently, who also had no other income. The National Police have arrested a woman in Elche for diverting the monthly pension payment from a previous relationship and even taking out loans in his name. The officers consider her the alleged perpetrator of fraud, document forgery, and theft. Click here to read the full story.

3 Benalúa Residents Stand Firm: 100 Weeks Demanding a Social Centre

Benalúa waits for a social centre for 30 years, a space for the elderly and youth, where activity rooms would help connect community life with a library or workshops. An essential facility for one of Alicante's neighbourhoods with the most ageing population—40% of the 10,000 inhabitants are over 65 years old. An eternal promise for which they have been fighting for years and months, demanding in Navarro Rodrigo Square. Click here to read the full story.

4 Moncloa Expects a "Quick" Agreement Between Feijóo and Abascal to Replace Mazón, Avoiding Elections

The Government and PSOE have called for regional elections in the Valencian Community following Carlos Mazón's resignation, describing it as the "only democratic solution" to this situation. However, government sources see a "quick" agreement between the national leaders of PP and Vox, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Santiago Abascal, respectively, as the more likely option to find a replacement and continue the legislature. Click here to read the full story.

5 The Riquelme Family Embarks on Teaching the Americas the Best Rice from Alicante

If rice has a surname in Alicante, it is Riquelme. From the half-century tradition inaugurated by the great patriarch Ramón, this family raised in Santa Cruz, at the foot of Santa Bárbara Castle, is crossing the Atlantic Ocean to make their mark in the Americas. As one of the best representatives of Alicante rice, brothers Moncho and David Riquelme will act as ambassadors of the 'terreta' at the Spanish Culinary Days in Puerto Rico, which runs until this Sunday, 9th November. Click here to read the full story.

