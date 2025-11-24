Firauto and Sobre2Ruedas Increase Car and Motorcycle Sales by 36% Compared to April Edition at IFA Over 2,500 transactions were completed over the weekend, with an impact exceeding 50 million euros

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 14:00 Comenta Share

The 54th edition of Firauto and the 22nd edition of Sobre2Ruedas concluded this Sunday with an excellent public response, reaching 41,000 visitors over the weekend. These figures represent a 10% increase compared to the November 2024 edition and a 36% increase over the one held in April 2025. This confirms the upward trend of the event and "the interest it continues to generate among motor enthusiasts, buyers, and professionals," according to the entity.

The two pavilions of IFA – Fira Alacant gathered a wide representation of new, zero-kilometre, and used vehicles, as well as motorcycles, equipment, and specialised services. The pace of attendance, commercial activity, and the volume of contacts made were highly valued by exhibitors, who highlight "the dynamism and quality of the attending public."

The balance of this edition has been "spectacular," with more than 2,500 car and motorcycle sales transactions completed, generating an economic impact exceeding 50 million euros. The general director of IFA–Fira Alacant, Alejandro Morant, expressed great satisfaction with the results, highlighting that "it has been confirmed that the automotive sector is essential for citizens and necessary for their daily lives."

Furthermore, IFA – Fira Alacant is already looking to the future with optimism, working on the preparation of new events to maximise the potential of its renovated facilities. According to Morant, "Fira Alacant has a magnificent future, although it is essential to urbanise the surroundings, improve public transport, and create hotel and restaurant services around it."

The next event will be Expomascotas, a weekend full of activities for animal lovers, with the participation of over 60 exhibitors and hundreds of pet articles and products, the National and International Canine Exhibition organised by the Alicante Canine Society, the VI Adoption Fair, and obedience and dog training exhibitions, among other proposals.

And to end the year and start the next, the much-anticipated Exponadal will arrive, the children's and youth leisure fair where IFA – Fira Alacant will offer "the best plan for this Christmas" in its two pavilions, with more than 20 attractions and dozens of entertainment activities designed for families. For a very affordable price, visitors can enjoy "WITHOUT LIMIT" each of the attractions and activities.