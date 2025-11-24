Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Cuatro líneas del autobús de Alicante cambian sus recorridos por la peatonalización de la plaza del Ayuntamiento
Motorcycle exhibitor this weekend at IFA. TA

Firauto and Sobre2Ruedas Increase Car and Motorcycle Sales by 36% Compared to April Edition at IFA

Over 2,500 transactions were completed over the weekend, with an impact exceeding 50 million euros

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Monday, 24 November 2025, 14:00

Comenta

The 54th edition of Firauto and the 22nd edition of Sobre2Ruedas concluded this Sunday with an excellent public response, reaching 41,000 visitors over the weekend. These figures represent a 10% increase compared to the November 2024 edition and a 36% increase over the one held in April 2025. This confirms the upward trend of the event and "the interest it continues to generate among motor enthusiasts, buyers, and professionals," according to the entity.

The two pavilions of IFA – Fira Alacant gathered a wide representation of new, zero-kilometre, and used vehicles, as well as motorcycles, equipment, and specialised services. The pace of attendance, commercial activity, and the volume of contacts made were highly valued by exhibitors, who highlight "the dynamism and quality of the attending public."

The balance of this edition has been "spectacular," with more than 2,500 car and motorcycle sales transactions completed, generating an economic impact exceeding 50 million euros. The general director of IFA–Fira Alacant, Alejandro Morant, expressed great satisfaction with the results, highlighting that "it has been confirmed that the automotive sector is essential for citizens and necessary for their daily lives."

Furthermore, IFA – Fira Alacant is already looking to the future with optimism, working on the preparation of new events to maximise the potential of its renovated facilities. According to Morant, "Fira Alacant has a magnificent future, although it is essential to urbanise the surroundings, improve public transport, and create hotel and restaurant services around it."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The next event will be Expomascotas, a weekend full of activities for animal lovers, with the participation of over 60 exhibitors and hundreds of pet articles and products, the National and International Canine Exhibition organised by the Alicante Canine Society, the VI Adoption Fair, and obedience and dog training exhibitions, among other proposals.

And to end the year and start the next, the much-anticipated Exponadal will arrive, the children's and youth leisure fair where IFA – Fira Alacant will offer "the best plan for this Christmas" in its two pavilions, with more than 20 attractions and dozens of entertainment activities designed for families. For a very affordable price, visitors can enjoy "WITHOUT LIMIT" each of the attractions and activities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla este lunes en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  3. 3 La plaza del Ayuntamiento de Alicante se vuelve peatonal para siempre: así cambia el corazón de la ciudad
  4. 4 Los primeros copos de nieve asoman en las montañas de un municipio de Alicante
  5. 5 Un coche arde en plena carretera N-332 de Torrevieja tras ser embestido por detrás
  6. 6 Roba el aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante y deja su documento de identidad como pista
  7. 7 ¡Aviso a pasajeros! El Tram de Alicante corta el servicio en estas cinco paradas por obras en las vías
  8. 8 Muere una mujer en un accidente de tráfico en Sax
  9. 9 Huelga de los trenes Iryo entre Alicante y Madrid durante el Black Friday y el puente de diciembre
  10. 10 Detenido por conducir un camión sin carné ni papeles en El Campello y la empresa se expone a una multa de hasta 100.000 euros

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Firauto and Sobre2Ruedas Increase Car and Motorcycle Sales by 36% Compared to April Edition at IFA

Firauto and Sobre2Ruedas Increase Car and Motorcycle Sales by 36% Compared to April Edition at IFA