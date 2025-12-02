Expomascotas 2025 Returns to IFA as the Major National Gathering for Animal Enthusiasts The fair will take place on December 6th and 7th with activities, competitions, canine exhibitions, and free entry for pets.

Expomascotas 2025 will bring together thousands of families, professionals, and animal lovers at IFA for a weekend full of activities and exhibitions.

Ismael Martínez Alicante Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 12:45

IFA – Fira Alacant will host the upcoming edition of Expomascotas 2025 on December 6th and 7th, recognized as the most influential animal sector fair nationwide. Throughout the weekend, the venue will gather companies, professionals, shelters, breeders, and families for an event designed to enjoy, learn, and coexist with pets. Animals can enter for free, and advance tickets for the public are priced at 5 euros until December 5th.

The fair retains its usual schedule: Saturday from 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 7:30 PM. Throughout both days, attendees can enjoy a program full of activities: training exhibitions, educational talks, workshops, canine exhibitions, costume contests, and the popular adoption runway.

IFA will host the next edition of Expomascotas on December 6th and 7th, the major national fair dedicated to the animal world. IFA

One of the main attractions will be the 77th and 78th National Canine Exhibition and the 44th International Canine Exhibition, organized by the Alicante Canine Society. Over 2,500 dogs from nearly 400 breeds will participate in a competition that makes IFA the reference point on the national calendar.

Expomascotas will also feature more than 60 exhibitors related to veterinary, nutrition, training, hygiene, education, accessories, and professional services, offering a comprehensive view of the sector and its latest innovations. The event will also include the 8th Adoption Fair, where over 40 shelters will present their animals on the grand Adoption Runway, one of the most moving activities of the fair.

With this edition, Expomascotas solidifies its role as the largest meeting point for animal lovers, promoting animal welfare, responsible adoption, and positive coexistence. The organization invites visitors to enjoy a weekend full of excitement, learning, and pet-loving spirit.