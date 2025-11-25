Exploited Sexually by Up to Four People Who Took Her Money and Gave Her Drugs to Extend Working Hours The National Police have arrested the four suspects in Benidorm and L'Alfàs following the woman's report

The report of a woman sexually exploited in Benidorm and L'Alfàs del Pi has led to the arrest of four individuals, three men and one woman aged between 33 and 74, as alleged perpetrators of crimes related to prostitution and against public health. The detainees allegedly incited the victim into prostitution, took all her earnings, provided her with drugs to extend her working hours, and even asked her to sell sexual enhancement drugs to clients.

A situation that led the victim to report her circumstances at the National Police Station in Benidorm, after being assisted by an NGO specializing in supporting women in the field of prostitution. In her statement, she revealed that she arrived in Spain in October 2024 and stayed at a relative's house.

Fifteen days later, she began working in L'Alfàs del Pi caring for the elderly. During this time, she met a man with whom she started a friendship and cohabitation. After the cohabitation ended, the man withheld her passport and proposed she engage in prostitution, posting ads with her image to attract clients. The victim performed a sexual service without receiving any payment, as the man kept the profits.

Shortly after, she met a couple, a man and a woman, who encouraged her to engage in prostitution again. Together with the couple, they attracted clients around the residence where the victim provided sexual services. The man and woman collected the money earned and also supplied her with drugs to prolong the working hours and maintain the activity. On some occasions, payments were made with drugs, which were also retained by the couple.

During this period, one of the regular clients, a friend of the couple, proposed she continue prostitution under his supervision. They agreed to split the profits equally. Additionally, the victim had to sell drugs and sexual enhancers to any client who requested them. However, this man soon took complete control over the victim, imposing schedules, restricting her freedom, demanding constant availability, forcing her to work without rest, and having sex with him. Moreover, he took the money she earned from the services.

The Immigration and Borders Brigades of Alicante and Benidorm coordinated the investigations that led to the identification of the four alleged perpetrators. Arrests were made in L'Alfàs del Pi and Benidorm. One of the detainees had an active judicial warrant at the time of arrest.

During the operation, two inspections were conducted at the locations where the victim had been sexually exploited, without finding other potential victims. Officers confirmed that each of the detainees had been involved in different phases of the exploitation process, acting with knowledge of the situation and with the intent to gain financial benefit.

The four detainees are being investigated for crimes related to prostitution and against public health. The proceedings were brought to the attention of the Duty Court of Benidorm, with one of the arrested individuals being brought before the court.