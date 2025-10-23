Exhumation of Dr Pedro Herrero's Remains to Rest in Alicante's Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás The Transfer of the Venerable to the Chapel of the Christ of the Good Death Marks a Decisive Step Towards Canonisation

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 11:06 Comenta Share

Alicante experiences a moment of profound emotion and significance. The mortal remains of the Venerable Dr Pedro Herrero have been exhumed—47 years after his death—from the municipal cemetery to be placed in the Chapel of the Good Death at the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás.

The event took place this Tuesday, following the decree of the Bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, José Ignacio Munilla, and in accordance with the Church's regulations for canonisation causes.

Ampliar Exhumation of Dr Pedro Herrero's remains. TA

Thus, the mortal remains of Don Pedro Herrero Rubio, known for generations as the 'doctor of the poor', have been transferred to the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás in Alicante, where they remain in a designated area until their final installation in the chapel on November 2nd.

This sanctuary held great spiritual significance for Dr Pedro Herrero Herrero. He frequently visited to pray, seeking strength in the Crucified to continue serving with dedication the sick and needy.

Mass at the Co-Cathedral

The Commission for the Canonisation Cause of the Venerable Dr Pedro Herrero has organised a solemn mass at the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás before proceeding with the installation of the remains in the Chapel of the Good Death.

Ampliar Reception of Pedro Herrero's remains at the Co-Cathedral. TA

The Eucharist will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on November 2nd, presided over by Bishop Munilla. During the gathering, thanks will be given for the spiritual fruits linked to the Venerable's figure, and prayers will be offered for the sick and all healthcare professionals.

Subsequently, at 7 p.m., the installation of the remains will take place in the Chapel of the Christ of the Good Death, with a brief prayer of commendation and veneration.

A Humane and Devout Doctor

Dr Pedro Herrero Rubio (1904-1978) was a deeply humane and devout doctor, who practised his profession as a true vocation of service. Known for his closeness and charity, he attended to the sick without resources for decades, becoming a symbol of Christian charity lived in everyday life. His commitment to the most needy earned him the affection and admiration of the entire city.

During his well-attended funeral, held on November 6, 1978, at the Co-Cathedral, the then Bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, Pablo Barrachina, publicly announced the opening of his canonisation process. The spontaneous ovation from the faithful at that moment was remembered by many as a popular proclamation of sainthood.