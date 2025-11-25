Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Quique Dacosta receives the Special Award for Mentor Chef 2026. EFE/Jorge Zapata

Excellence Untouched: Quique Dacosta Retains His Three Michelin Stars in Dénia

He has also received the special award for master or mentor chef, which he dedicated to the young chefs in his kitchen.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 22:30

Alicante province is celebrating in the Michelin Guide 2026. Although the region hasn't gained any new 'macaron', it still holds Quique Dacosta's three Michelin Stars in Dénia.

The chef's name and his restaurant in the Marina Alta have once again shone at the annual gala in Spain, held this Tuesday in Málaga, highlighting that excellence remains untouchable.

Moreover, Quique Dacosta took to the stage to receive the special award for master or mentor chef, a tribute to his entire career.

This award was received with emotion and, above all, with a very special dedication to the young chefs who pass through his establishments and choose to train in Quique Dacosta's kitchens.

Thus, the 'hepta-starred', with two more 'macarons' at his restaurants El Poblet in Valencia and Deessa at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid, continues to shine once again.

Among the new Michelin-starred restaurants are two close to Alicante, such as Barahonda, by Alejandro Ibáñez, in Yecla; and Simposio, by Roger Julián Martínez, in San Antonio de Benagéber (Valencia).

