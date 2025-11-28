Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Councillors Silvia Ibáñez and Rosa Vidal, alongside Sergio Ruiz (AEDE), during the presentation of the Christmas raffle in Elda. A.E.

Elda Launches 'Elda Christmas Experience 2025' Raffle to Boost Local Commerce and Cultural Agenda

The initiative combines gastronomy, Christmas leisure, and tickets for The Nutcracker ballet, running on Instagram from November 29 to December 20

Ismael Martínez

Elda

Friday, 28 November 2025, 12:30

The Elda City Council has unveiled the 'Elda Christmas Experience 2025', a promotional initiative driven by the Department of Commerce and Markets, the Castelar Theatre, Elda Tourism, and the Elda Business Association (AEDE). The raffle, conducted via Instagram, aims to boost commercial activity and enhance the cultural programming during this festive period, one of the busiest and most vibrant times in the city.

The Councillors for Commerce and Markets, Silvia Ibáñez, and for Theatre and Tourism, Rosa Vidal, along with AEDE representative Sergio Ruiz, have detailed that the prize will allow two people to enjoy a complete Christmas plan.

The winner will receive a meal for two at the Xhagar restaurant, one of the most renowned venues in the city centre, and two tickets to attend The Nutcracker ballet, performed by the Tchaikovsky National Ballet, on December 26 at the Castelar Theatre.

The raffle mechanism is simple: participants must take a photo or selfie at any of the Christmas decorations around the city and upload it to Instagram. To validate participation, they must tag Elda City Council, Elda Tourism, and AEDE, follow all three accounts, and add the hashtag #NavidadEldense2025. The entry period is open from November 29 to December 20, with the winner announced on Monday, December 22.

The City Council highlights that this initiative aims to promote Elda's Christmas atmosphere, support local commerce and hospitality, and spread the cultural programming of the Castelar Theatre. "We want participants to enjoy a perfect day, experiencing the city, its gastronomy, its shops, and a top-tier show," stated Rosa Vidal.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ruiz has emphasized the value of this joint action, which also seeks to attract visitors from other towns in the region. "It's an open invitation for everyone to discover and share the best of Elda during this special time," he affirmed.

