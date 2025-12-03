Elche Struggles in San Marcos and Advances to Next Round with Hector Fort's Last-Minute Goal (1-2) The Franjiverdes needed extra time to overcome Quintanar del Rey in a match marked by Dituro's error, a penalty not awarded, and a saving goal in the 117th minute.

Ismael Martínez Elche Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 23:40 Comenta Share

Elche CF visited San Marcos this Wednesday to play the second round of the Copa del Rey against CD Quintanar del Rey, a team buoyed by their recent penalty shootout victory over Ibiza. The Franjiverdes, on the other hand, approached the match following a solid 0–4 win against UD Los Garres in their cup debut.

Eder Sarabia opted for a lineup featuring Dituro, Josan, John C., Diaby, Víctor Chust, Nico S., Redondo, A. Houary, R. Mendoza, Adam B., and Rafa Mir, a selection with rotations but predominantly from the first team.

The first half was more challenging than expected for Elche. The team struggled to adapt to the artificial turf of San Marcos and the cold that set the atmosphere, factors that ultimately hindered their offensive rhythm.

Chances were scarce: the most notable was a long-range shot by Víctor Chust that went wide, along with a controversial moment when Josan claimed a penalty for a possible foul.

Quintanar also posed little threat, though they tried with two shots from outside the box that did not trouble Dituro, both off target. With little to note, the match reached halftime at 0–0 with the sense that Elche needed more precision and energy to steer the tie.

Intentando darle ritmo a -3º pic.twitter.com/YItewEvCCO — Elche Club de Fútbol (@elchecf) December 3, 2025

After the break, Sarabia made a double substitution to try to energize the team: Rafa Mir and Víctor Chust were replaced by Petrot and Yago Santiago.

The change quickly paid off. As soon as the game resumed, the match turned in Elche's favour. In the first major action of the second half, a brilliant team move ended at the feet of Ali Houary, who struck an unstoppable shot into the top corner to make it 0–1. A stunning goal that calmed the Franjiverdes and finally broke Quintanar's resistance.

After going 0–1 up, with the score finally in their favour, Elche tried to cool the game and manage the pace. However, they failed to close the match, leaving Quintanar alive, spurred on by their fans and the feeling that they could still get back into the tie.

And so it was. In a completely unexpected turn of events, the local team found the equaliser. Dituro made a mistake in a goal kick: his long pass hit the back of a local forward, and the rebound fell dead in the area. Eric Iglesias reacted quickly and did not miss, slotting home to make it 1–1 and send San Marcos into raptures.

The goal completely lifted the local team, who surged forward and turned the match into an uncomfortable end-to-end affair for Elche. Quintanar, fired up and driven by the crowd, nearly completed the comeback with a shot that struck the post less than five minutes after the equaliser, leaving Dituro beaten and San Marcos on the brink of delirium.

With Eder Sarabia looking displeased on the sidelines and still digesting Dituro's blunder that allowed the equaliser, Elche tried to regroup in the final minutes but failed to regain control or find depth.

Quintanar, buoyed by the 1–1 and backed by their fans, held on until the end of regular time. With no further changes to the score and the match completely open, the game went into extra time, leaving the Franjiverdes facing an unexpected extra period in San Marcos and a Quintanar dreaming of a giant-killing.

Nos vamos a la prórroga pic.twitter.com/xiOeDpoh4n — Elche Club de Fútbol (@elchecf) December 3, 2025

The first half of extra time had a clear script: almost total dominance by Elche, but without the clarity or edge needed to threaten the local team's goal. The Franjiverdes moved the ball with more intent than precision, and although they had long spells of possession, they lacked depth in the final third.

The most notable chance came from a timid shot by Héctor Fort, who had come on in the second half, but his effort went wide and posed no threat to the goalkeeper. Shortly after, the most protested incident of extra time occurred: a clear penalty on Adrià Pedrosa, who was brought down in the box. However, Guzmán Mansilla decided not to award anything despite the vehement protests from the Franjiverdes, booking the full-back instead.

The second half of extra time followed the same script. Elche took the initiative, controlling the ball and territory, while Quintanar held on as best they could, buoyed by the heart and drive of their supporters. The physical toll began to show, and the difference in levels was evident: the local team could barely break out, and the Franjiverdes pressed for the decisive goal to avoid the lottery of penalties.

And the reward came almost at the final whistle. In the 117th minute, just as extra time was about to end, Héctor Fort appeared to score the 1–2 with a decisive strike that released Elche's tension. A goal that sent the Franjiverdes through to the next round and avoided a penalty shootout that would have further fuelled the local epic.