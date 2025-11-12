Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Works on San Bartolomé de Tirajana Avenue progress to improve traffic flow and parking in Arenales del Sol. A.E.

Elche begins traffic redistribution in Arenales del Sol to improve circulation and parking

The works will allow for 35% more spaces and greater fluidity on San Bartolomé de Tirajana Avenue

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 14:10

Elche City Council has commenced traffic redistribution works on San Bartolomé de Tirajana Avenue in Arenales del Sol. The project, with an investment of €186,000 and a duration of one month, aims to enhance traffic flow and

increase parking capacity in one of the main roads of the district.

The Councillor for Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, visited the area on Wednesday, highlighting that "the intervention covers 1,400 meters of the avenue, which will have a single traffic lane towards Alicante, and will allow for a 35% increase in parking spaces by changing the parking from parallel to angled."

The works include improving the road surface of the entire roadway, from the roundabout at number 52 to Isla de Menorca Street, where parking will also be adapted and both traffic directions will be maintained.

Ongoing works on San Bartolomé de Tirajana Avenue to optimise traffic and parking areas. A.E.

Additionally, the project includes the preservation of bus stops and the installation of several elevated pedestrian crossings. According to Guilabert, these improvements "will allow for greater fluidity, as previously the promenade was too narrow for buses or garbage trucks."

Traffic heading towards Santa Pola will be diverted through Costa Blanca and Bahía streets, both with dual lanes, to optimise mobility in the area.

The councillor also noted that this action "adds to other works being carried out in Arenales del Sol, such as the construction of the new storm tank promoted by Aigües d'Elx, with an investment of €1.1 million, which will prevent flooding in an area particularly affected by rain."

