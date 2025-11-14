Elche begins comprehensive renovation of Mare Déu de l'Assumpció street to enhance accessibility in Raval The intervention includes a single platform, new lighting, trees, and underground cabling with a municipal investment of 225,000 euros

Mare Déu de l'Assumpció street begins its transformation with works aimed at improving accessibility and renewing the urban environment.

Elche City Council has launched this week the works to improve accessibility and modernise Mare Déu de l'Assumpció street, one of the main roads in the Raval neighbourhood. The project, with a budget of 225,000 euros, will completely transform this street by creating a single platform, renewing the lighting, planting trees, and burying overhead installations.

The Councillor for Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, visited the area to witness the start of the works and highlighted that these actions "represent a decisive step in the modernisation process of Raval, an emblematic neighbourhood that has seen significant progress in accessibility throughout 2025."

Guilabert detailed that the intervention "includes the creation of a single platform, underground cabling, improved lighting, and the addition of new trees," and noted that the aim is to "complete all single platform works in Raval by the end of the year and finish the renewal in 2026 with the planned action on Puertas Tahullas street."

The works, awarded to the company Involucra S.L., have an approximate execution period of two months, so they are expected to be completed before the Christmas holidays.

This intervention adds to those already carried out in Raval on Espí, Mare de Déu de la Soletat, Travesía de Sant Roc, Bufart, and Lago streets, consolidating the urban transformation of this historic Elche neighbourhood.