Eder Sarabia: "We are eager to play a great match"

Ismael Martinez Elche Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:05

Elche CF coach, Eder Sarabia, addressed the media on Thursday ahead of the match against Real Sociedad, scheduled for this Friday at 21:00 as part of the 12th round of La Liga. The coach expressed confidence in the team's positive vibes and their ability to secure a victory at the Martínez Valero.

Sarabia emphasised that the team maintains a good dynamic despite recent results. "I know that defeat won't harm us; the team is on a very good path," he stated, referring to the setback in Barcelona. According to the coach, that performance has strengthened the group's convictions and served to appreciate the commitment shown: "I thanked the players for their commitment to the idea. We are eager to play a great match against Real Sociedad."

Regarding the squad's condition, he acknowledged that Pedro Bigas is the main doubt for the match. "He's the only doubt, not ruled out. Let's see how he feels in this afternoon's training. We'll make the final decision," he explained. On the other hand, he confirmed that Rodrigo Mendoza is experiencing personal and sporting growth: "When he returned from Chile, he wasn't ready to start because he lacked physical and mental freshness. We are pleased with him."

Sarabia also praised Rafa Mir, one of the key players at the start of the season, being one of the team's top scorers. "He's having a great season. He could have two or three more goals with a bit more accuracy," he commented, adding that the forward is generous in effort and off-the-ball tasks: "He told me when he was on the stretcher that it was probably one of the days he ran the most."

The coach analysed Real Sociedad as a demanding and highly competitive opponent. "They are an aggressive team with many qualities, pressing and defending well," he assessed. He also highlighted the mark that their coach, Sergio Francisco, is leaving on the team and warned of the need to stay focused: "It will be a demanding test. We know what we want to do."

Asked about the historical rivalry between the two clubs, Sarabia downplayed the emotional component. "It's a nice match with a special touch, but it doesn't influence anything," he said, although he acknowledged having family memories linked to the duels between Athletic and Real. In any case, he stressed that the goal is clear: "We want to win again to go into the break with a significant boost."

The coach also engaged in self-criticism after recent winless matches, insisting that he maintains the same level of demand regardless of the score. "We've won and I've said the team wasn't as solid as I'd like. And now that we're not winning, I focus on the same," he pointed out.

Finally, he explained that home performance should be one of the keys to the team's growth. "It's normal to earn more points at home. Especially being newly promoted," he noted. However, he defended that the team's attitude away from home has been brave and ambitious: "Our mentality is proven: we don't go with complexes or to speculate."