Drug Dealer Arrested After Turning El Altet Home into a 'Drug Supermarket'

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:50

For several days, officers from the Dragones group, part of the Alicante North District Police Station, silently observed a house in El Altet, a quiet residential area just minutes from Alicante-Elche airport.

Something was amiss. People came and went at various hours, some staying only a few minutes, seemingly unrelated to the young resident: a 22-year-old Spanish citizen with a record for drug trafficking.

The information received by investigators was precise. The residence could store ecstasy and methamphetamine, ready for retail distribution. With these indications, officers organized a discreet operation to confirm the drug flow and determine the extent of the young man's operations.

The surveillance lasted several days. Officers noted the presence of two men who frequently visited the apartment, and soon after, they saw the suspect calmly leave, look around, and get into his car.

From there, a pursuit began that crossed part of the province, from the streets of El Altet to Unicef Avenue in Alicante city. Everything indicated he was heading to make a delivery.

The route was not random. According to case sources, the driver performed counter-surveillance maneuvers: making unnecessary turns, changing routes, and stopping without reason at several roundabouts. He seemed to know—or at least suspect—that he was being watched.

When finally stopped, the Dragones found pink cocaine, ecstasy, and a hundred pills of various shapes and colors, some with heart or cookie silhouettes, ready for distribution, in the vehicle.

His partner, with whom he lived, claimed to the officers that she was unaware of the detainee's illicit activities.

The operation concluded with the young man's arrest for a public health offense. During the search of his home, investigators found a perfectly organized stash: 430 pills of different colors and shapes, several doses of hashish, methamphetamine, and cocaine, all packaged and ready for retail. His partner, who was also present, claimed ignorance of the detainee's illegal activities.

Recurrent Offender Profile

Police sources told TodoAlicante that the young man planned to deliver several packages and leave the area, a maneuver thwarted by the surveillance. The ongoing investigations point to a profile already known to investigators: a repeat offender experienced in retail sales and capable of moving discreetly in urban environments where consumption is normalized.

For now, the arrested individual faces a new public health offense. The investigation remains open to determine the true extent of his distribution network.